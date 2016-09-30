Traffic Report: Sept. 30, 2016

Today

Flight Ops — Increased flight operations continue today, 3-5 p.m., over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. In addition, there may be traffic delays in the JBPHH area. During this period, small boat activities in the harbor, including the Navy tour boats that ferry guests to and from the USS Arizona Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, will be temporarily suspended. Boat tours to the USS Arizona Memorial will be cancelled from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. Call 449-1531.

October

3 / Monday

Maili Street — There will be partial lane closures on Schofield’s Maili St. between Lyman and Trimble, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., in order to repave the road until Oct. 10. Alternate routes will be through Carpenter Street and Mellichamp Road with one-way access on the single open lane on Maili.

5 / Wednesday

No Camping — Waimānalo Beach Park campground will be closed to allow Parks and Recreation crews to improve the campsites. The improvements at Waimānalo Beach Park include cleaning, landscaping, installing new bench tables and conducting maintenance.

The 19 existing campsites will be realigned and consolidated to create 10 larger campsites. The campsite is expected to reopen in early 2017. Notifications and updates of the campground closure will also be posted on the Parks and Recreation camping website at camping.honolulu.gov.

7 / Friday

H-2 and H20 — A previously scheduled two-lane closure on the northbound H-2 between Ka Uka and Kipapa Bridge was cancelled due to forecasted wet weather conditions. Continuous weekend lane closures on the H-2 are rescheduled from today until Oct. 9. Message boards will be placed in the area in advance of the weekend closure to alert drivers of the work. All roadwork is weather permitting. Visit http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

10 / Monday

Schofield Road Closure — There will be a road closure, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Waianae Ave (South Corridor) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street to resurface road and landscape work related to the Quad B barracks renovation.

Waianae (North) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street will be designated for two-way traffic during this road closure. This first phase of construction work should conclude Nov. 10. The existing traffic flow will be restored to the original configuration during nonworking hours.

Wisser — There will be road closures, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.- until Nov. 18, at Shafter’s Wisser Road between 7th Street and Arsenal Road for construction. The adjacent parking lot will be accessible by means of the driveway entrance next to Bldg. 525.

Westbound traffic from Simpson Street and Patch Gate headed toward Funston Road will be detoured through Arsenal Road. Eastbound traffic from Funston Road and 7th Street headed toward the Post Exchange and Patch Gate will be detoured through Pierce Street and Arsenal Road.

15 / Saturday

Schofield Outage #1 — The west side of Schofield Barracks will be without power, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Units/directorates/others affected by the outage should be prepared for an extended outage in this event.

WAAF Outage — The Wiliwili Housing Area on Wheeler Army Airfield will be without power, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., for construction work.

29 / Saturday

Schofield Outage #2 — The west side of Schofield Barracks will be without power, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., for upgrades to the electrical substation.

Ongoing

7th & Arty Hill — Intermittent lane closures for a trenching project for electrical utility work at the intersection of Shafter’s 7th Street and Artillery Hill Road continue, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., until Nov. 23. Residents will be given advance notice if their driveways will be blocked. Access to Island Palm Communities office will still be open.

Historic Road Closure — There will be a partial road closure at Fort Shafter’s “historic” Palm Circle Drive, near Bldg. T-112, for utility installation. The affected part of Palm Circle will be restricted to one lane access through Oct. 8.

During work hours, the contractor will have appropriate signs and barriers for closing each side of the roadway.

Back Door — Customers requiring services at the Soldier Support Center, Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, must enter from the back of the building through the lanai walkway due to construction and landscaping projects. Access will be constricted until the end of November. All human resources, finance, transportation and replacement detachment services remain available during normal duty hours.

