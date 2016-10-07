Community Calendar



7 / Friday

Federal Survey Card — Attention, parents! Help generate funds for Hawaii’s public schools. Federal survey cards were sent home with students Sept. 7. Please fill them out and return them, so you can help to generate $40 to $50 million in Impact Aid funds that will benefit all public school students statewide, including yours! For more info, contact the garrison’s School Liaison Office at (808) 655-8326.

Daniel K. Inouye Elementary — The school will be repaving its parking lot through today, so the asphalt parking lot will be closed. Please expect traffic delays near the school due to limited drop off/pick up areas and parking spaces. Also, when possible, avoid McNair Gate in the morning and afternoon. Pedestrians should use crosswalks and sidewalks to walk to school safely.

First Friday — Chinatown is the place to join the hip crowds at the many unique galleries, boutiques, cafes and restaurants that feature exciting art exhibits and free entertainment every month. The art galleries and most shops stay open late from 5-9 p.m., followed by a late night party at some of the trendiest, most popular bars in Honolulu. Visit www.firstfridayhawaii.com.

8 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Trail (hiking and walking) is closed this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

11 / Tuesday

Family Night — Enjoy AMR family gatherings at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the AMR Chapel. This broad-ranging Christian program features fellowship and Bible study from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Child care is provided. Call AMR Chapel at 839-4319.

Schofield Family Night is held Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

13 / Thursday

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting. Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

14 / Friday

Air Supply — This 70s soft rock duo celebrates 40 years of music making with a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Blaisdell Arena. Tickets are $35-$125. Visit tickemaster.com or call (866) 448-7849.

Hawaii Opera Theatre — “La Boheme,” one of the most romantic love stories ever to grace the operatic stage, and arguably Puccini’s most popular work, will be performed at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, 8 p.m., Friday, with additional performances Sunday and Tuesday, Oct. 18. Call the Blaisdell Box Office info line at 768-5252.

15 / Saturday

Hawaii vs. UNLV College Football — The Warriors take the Aloha Stadium field with a 6 p.m. kickoff in a 2016 Mountain West Conference clash against the Rebels. Tickets available at the Aloha Stadium box office and online at www.hawaiiathletics.com/.

18 / Tuesday

Facebook Town Hall — Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Dawson hosts the quarterly online garrison town hall, 6-7:30 p.m., at USAG-HI’s Facebook “Events” page – https://www.facebook.com/usaghawaii. Soldiers, family members and civilians are invited to ask questions or provide comments about services and programs.

19 / Wednesday

Blue Note Hawaii — Hawaii’s jazz club features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Oct. 19-23, at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. Visit www.bluenotehawaii.com.

26 / Wednesday

Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii — Classes are now being offered for beginning student pipers and drummers beginning Oct. 26. Learn a new skill and avocation in Celtic music and culture. All are welcome and no experience or musical background is required. Visit http:www.celticpipeshawaii.org or celticpipesanddrums@gmail.com for an application.

29 / Saturday

Hawaii vs. New Mexico College Football — The Warriors hit the Aloha Stadium field with a 6 p.m. kickoff in a 2016 Mountain West Conference contest. Tickets available at the stadium and online at www.hawaiiathletics.com/.

31 / Monday

Halloween — On-post trick or treating will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Ongoing

Mariah Carey in Concert — Advance sale tickets are underway for one of the best-selling female artists of all time, who will be returning to the NBC Arena, Nov. 23, 25 and 26 with her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour.

Jewish Services — Weekly worship services are held at 7:30 p.m., Fridays, at Aloha Jewish Chapel, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. No Saturday morning services or Monday Bible studies are offered at JBPHH. Saturday services are available at the Ala Moana Hotel. Call 735-8161.Service members interested in Jewish Bible study or keiki Hebrew School (Sunday School) may call 348-4560 or visit www.chabadofhawaii.com.

Category: Calendar, Community