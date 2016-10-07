‘Family Day’ gives DIVARTY an inside look into Soldier’s day

1st Lt. James Dyer

25th Division Artillery

25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s Family Day started off with the families meeting up at the Leadership Reaction Course for Physical Training bright and early at 6:30 a.m.

The spouses worked together to overcome multiple obstacles and develop their problem-solving skills as they negotiated the various obstacles presented to them.

Later that morning, after a break for breakfast, the families met up at their quad where they split up into two groups. The first group stayed at the quad and did weapons familiarization and a fire direction center (FDC) lane.

The weapons they familiarized themselves with were the M119A3 and M777A2 cannons. They learned how the cannons are loaded as well as how to aim the cannons.

After witnessing the crew drills and learning what each Soldier on the gun does, the families were invited to participate in hands-on drills. At the FDC lane, they learned how fire missions are processed and sent to the guns.

The second group donned their spouse’s helmets and loaded up into LMTVs to visit the call for fire simulator. They got hands-on training on how to use the laser range finders and identify targets. They also got to practice calling in fire missions on targets they identified on the simulator screen using maps, protractors and binoculars.

Much like a more-in-depth video game, the spouses identified targets on the screen, estimated the distance and where the target was located on their maps, and called in a fire mission. They got to see the rounds impact on the screen and adjust fire as required to destroy the target.

Melinda Ipp, the wife of Staff Sgt. Jason Ipp (a forward observer for 2-11th Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion), said the event gives the spouses a different perspective of what their husbands do.

“This has been one of the best events I have been to thus far in the Army,” she said.

The families came back together for a cookout for lunch before preparing to move out to South Range. At the range, families got to experience the excitement of firing a 249 machine gun, an M4 rifle and M9 pistol. They also were able to witness the cannons fire.

There were some sore shoulders and backs from wearing helmets and body armor; however, every spouse had a smile on their face from receiving the opportunity to shoot the weapons and see the artillery pieces in action.

“It’s really cool that they are letting the spouses come out and do this,” said Spc. Joshua Stucker, an Alpha Company, 2-11th FAR cannoneer. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I personally saw a look of pure joy on my wife’s face today as she came off the SAW.”

After the live firing of the weapons, the families got back into LMTVs and moved back to 2-11th quad and concluded their day by receiving their certificates for all that they had accomplished during Family Day. They became honoree members of the “On Time Pride” FAR.

(Editor’s Note: Dyer is the DIVARTY unit public affairs representative.)

Category: News