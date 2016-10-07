Filing a claim for storm damage and legal rights

Schofield Barracks Area Claims Office

25th Infantry Division

Hurricane season almost over, but there is still a greater possibility of spoiled food due to power outages and damaged property after a storm. This article discusses the scenarios in which a claim may be paid, and how to file a claim against the government for reimbursement.

Army regulation provides that claims resulting from unusual occurrences are generally payable when they result from losses at on-post quarters. Claims are also generally payable when the damage to a vehicle or other property occurs while on post or while acting incident to your service.

The first requirement for food spoilage claims is that the incident must occur on post. No food spoilage claims can be paid for off-post incidents. Also, if you are a Soldier residing in on-post housing, you should not contact Island Palm Communities about food spoilage or other damage caused by a tropical storm or hurricane – Island Palm only covers damage caused by its own negligence. Service members who experience food spoilage or property damage due to a tropical storm or hurricane may file a claim against the government. However, there are two important things to remember.

First, if you experience property damage caused by a tropical storm or hurricane and your property is insured by a private insurance company (not the insurance provided by Island Palm), you must file a claim with your private insurance before filing a claim against the government for food spoilage and property damage.

Second, the service member has two years from the date of the incident causing the loss to file a claim.

When you file your government claim, be sure to include a list of items with the name of the food, quantity and dollar amount. Replacement costs should be from the commissary. You may also submit information to support your claim, such as receipts, photos, statements and stickers off of meat packages. For any damaged property item, you will need to obtain a repair estimate to determine the amount of the damage.

Your claim should also include a statement from your private insurance company that the loss or damage is not covered, or if you don’t have private insurance, include your statement reflecting the same. Please keep in mind that a claim for this type of loss does not include reimbursement for expenses related to eating out, inconvenience and time spent preparing the claim.

Claims questions

For questions related to damage incurred during a tropical storm or hurricane, the Schofield Barracks Area Claims Office is available to answer questions and provide guidance. It is located at 278 Aleshire St., Bldg. 2037. Call 655-9279.

Category: News