Footsteps in Faith: We must learn to seek assistance in times of personal crisis

Oh how sweet life would be without trouble, without interpersonal, personal issues and problems. And, yet, that is a dream not in sync with the real world!

A wise man must notice trouble coming from afar and prepare himself to deal rightly and strategically with the issues.

A lot of people begin to look for help when a crisis or a problem is already looming or is knocking at their door.

Seeking help

Certainly there are endless ways in which people seek and solicit help. There are both productive ways and there are destructive ways to acquire help.

Productive ways could include seeking guidance from a pastor or mentor, prayer, spiritual reading/reflection, listening to peaceful music or music that does not have a message or theme that contradicts sound ethical reasoning.

It could be something that just clears your mind like going for a run or hiking a beautiful mountain trail in Hawaii.

However, many destructive ways exist and require discernment, such as drinking or drugs, a video game obsession, throwing yourself into a relationship or random sexual encounter.

Many people form addictions to self-medicate other areas that they are seeking help in. Some examples include, for instance, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

One neuroscientist, Dr. Mark Lewis, in an article on self-medicating states, “According to the self-medication model, addictive behaviors ‘medicate’ depression, anxiety and related feelings.” In other words, people can form addictions which themselves attempt to mask deeper issues they are evading.

Many with PTSD, for example, are self-medicating, which often has tragic results. Just as Lewis again comments, “Self-medication is a common behavior among people with PTSD … yet, has potentially hazardous consequences.”

To attempt to resolve such troubles, some mental health leaders are now advocating “dual diagnosis” treatment programs. The thinking behind this is that the addiction, the method of self-medication that is preventing the individual from healing or dealing with the larger issue, is first diagnosed.

The secondary diagnosis is to pinpoint the deeper issue the person is dealing with that has become a life dominating sin or enslaving behavior. The aforementioned site states, “While some people use drugs as a replacement for mental health care, there are others who lean on drugs due to symptoms they’re quite aware of and hope to heal under their own powers.”

Crying out to the Creator-God in many ways is a natural response to the adversity of life.

The ancient king of Israel, David, resolved in Psalm 121:1-2, “I will lift my eyes to the hills – from whence come my help? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”

King David determined that the source of his help in the times of life’s needs was the Lord; he has seen the Lord faithfully move to rescue him from harm’s way in the past and to solve the dilemmas that he had encountered.

It led him also to write and sing in Psalm 46:1, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

