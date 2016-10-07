Learning to Love Tennis

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Katrina Hert, 6, volleys the ball during tennis lessons at the Martinez Tennis Courts, Sept. 21. Mark Beede, the current instructor, has been playing tennis since 1981. Becoming a tennis instructor after a 16-year law practice, Beede has worked with the U.S. Tennis Association, Hawaii Pacific Tennis Foundation, and taught at a tennis academy in Turkey. Beede described tennis as a fun, physical activity. “For those who want to compete it’s an opportunity to get into intense competition,” he added. The SKIES Unlimited Program offers tennis lessons to children ages 4 to 18 years old. The tennis program was restarted in May, after a hiatus. Children are asked to wear athletic apparel and sneakers to class. Equipment is provided, though children are welcome to bring their own rackets. The year-round tennis classes are $55 for four sessions a month, each one an hour long. Classes are held at Tripler Army Medical Center and Schofield Barracks. For more information, call 655-9818 or visit himwr.com/skies. Children must be registered with Child, Youth & School Services prior to signing up for tennis lessons. (Photos by Kristen Wong)
Jackson Smith, 9, volleys the ball during tennis lessons at the Martinez Tennis Courts, Sept. 21.
Jackson Smith, 9, practices serving the ball during tennis lessons at the Martinez Tennis Courts, Sept. 21.
Tags: featured, full-image, physical fitness, Skies Unlimited, stand alone
Category: Community, Fitness, Installation Management Command, Stand-Alone Photo