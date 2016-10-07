MWR Briefs

7 / Friday

Friday with Friends — This support group meeting is a peer-support gathering for surviving family members, offered every 1st Friday of the month from 9 a.m.-1p.m. Currently, yoga is being offered during the “Friday with Friends” group support. Call 655-4227.

Command Scramble – Check in between 10-11:30 a.m. at Leilehua Golf Course. $50 per person includes: 18 hole green fee, cart fee, free driving range balls, door prizes, flight prizes, pupus and 2 Mulligans. Shotgun start at noon with event day registration available, unless sold out. To register, call 655-4653.

Steak Lunch — Go to the FS Hale Ikena at Bldg. 711, Morton Dr., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch featuring a fresh grilled steak and potato bar with various toppings. Call 438-1974 or 438-6712.

Lei Making – Learn to make a beautiful lei for $15 at SB Arts and Crafts from 1-2 p.m. Call 655-4202.

Halloween Make-up Workshop: Zombies and Wounds — Learn how to use make-up to enhance your Halloween costume at SB Arts and Crafts from 4-6:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to create prosthetics with liquid latex, fake blood and specialty costume make up. $25 per person, 14 years or older. Price include supplies. To register, call 655-4202.

Magic the Gathering — Bring your cards, friends and join Tropics every Friday night at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Dungeons & Dragons Meet-up at Tropics – An open-ended role-playing game every Saturday at 6 p.m. call 655-5698.

8 / Saturday

Intro to Surfing 101 – Learn to surf like a Local with Outdoor Recreation for $59 on the south shores of Oahu from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This is a great beginner location for all ages. Transportation, equipment, and instruction provided. Bring is water, snacks, and sunscreen. Must be a proficient swimmer and able to tread water for at least 6 min and swim 200 yards. To sign-up, call 655-0143.

Bull Ride at Tropics Recreation Center — Take a ride every Saturday in October at 8 p.m. Call 655-5698.

9 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket at Tropics — Every Sunday at SB Tropics Recreation Center, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue, watch your favorite teams go head to head. Doors open 30 minutes before the first game. Be sure to check out the Sunday breakfast menu. Call 655-5698.

Sunday Brunch — Enjoy Sunday Brunch Buffet at the FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $24.95/person. Reservations encouraged. Call 438-1974.

Teen Read Week — Make a Comic Contest, October 9-15, is at both Fort Shafter and SB Sgt. Yano Libraries to celebrate Teen Read Week with a comic contest on Instagram. Entries will compete in two categories visit Hawaii.armymwr.com for contest rules and guidelines. Winners will receive a $25 gift card to Target. Call 655-4202.

10 / Monday

Make your Own Sundae Monday — The dessert station at the FS Hale Ikena’s Grand Buffet will offer you the chance to build your own ice cream sundae, so make room for dessert at the same grand price of $14.95 for the grand buffet. Call 438-1974.

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB KoleKole Bar & Grill, 1249 KoleKole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Pau Hana Social — SB Kolekole Bar & Grill offers end of workday food and drink specials, 5-7 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; plus 4-6 p.m., Thursdays.

11 / Tuesday

Resiliency through Art — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202 as registration is required.

Taco Tuesday Night — Every Tuesday come to the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill for Taco Tuesday Night. Enjoy three tacos, rice and beans for only $4.99/person from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

12 / Wednesday

SAFER Group — This discreet group meets weekly to explore issues such as self-esteem, self-care, safety planning and understanding abuse at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Wednesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at SB Sgt. Yano Library. Call 655-8002.

Domino’s at Tropics – Join Tropics every Wednesday in October for a Halloween Domino’s Tournament at 11 a.m. Call 655-5698.

Burger Bar Wednesday — Enjoy at FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, every Wednesday. Get hot dogs and burgers at the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

13 / Thursday

Mom & Tots — Attend at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. For a mom/parent/guardian to enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4202.

Clay Hand Building — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center from 1-3 p.m. The first session is $25; additional sessions are $5. Call 655-4202.

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m., get ten wings for $3, 20 wings for $5. Call 438-1974.

Texas Hold’em Poker — Sign up Thursdays at SB Tropics by 6 p.m. for a night of cards, drinks and food. Cost is $10. Win Exchange gift cards of $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Newly renovated Tropics is located at Foote Avenue, Bldg. 589. Call 655-5698.

9 Ball Pool Tournament at Tropics –Join us every Thursday at 6 p.m. for a 9 ball single elimination and sudden death tournament at SB Tropics. Call 655-5698.

Book Talk at the Tropics! — See if you can convince others to read your favorite reads or be convinced by others to read something new, 6-7:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Bring a friend! This is a FREE event at the Tropics. A $15 Walmart gift card will be given away each month. If you don’t have a book, you’ll be able to pick out a book from a selection provided by SGT Yano Library. Must be 18 years or older to participate at the Tropics. Call 655-5698.

Ongoing

Youth Sports and Fitness Free Homeschool PE — Homeschool PE classes are underway for the new school year. Youth Sports provides homeschool fitness activities such as basketball, croquette, and flag football.

MWR also provides activities such as 4-H, Health Rocks and Hiking. These programs are free to our military homeschool community. Children must be registered with CYS Services. Call 655-6465.

