News Briefs: October 7, 2016

Today

DMPO — As of Oct. 1, the Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter Defense Military Pay Office have consolidated their services. The Schofield Barracks DMPO will now provide finance support across the Pacific region, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., weekdays (except Thursdays). Call 655-6332.

Cyber Awareness — Data breaches resulting in the compromise of personally identifiable information of thousands of Americans. National Cyber Security Awareness Month (October) is perhaps the most appropriate time to reflect on the universe of cyber threats and on doing your part to secure your own devices, networks, and data. Visit www.hawaiiarmyweekly.com for the FBI’s links about the more prolific cyber threats we’re currently facing.

Pharmacy Network Changing — On Dec. 1, Walgreens pharmacy locations will join the TRICARE beneficiaries network. CVS pharmacies, including those in Target stores, will leave the network on the same day. The new network will have more than 57,000 locations nationwide, and ensures TRICARE beneficiaries have timely access to retail pharmacies in their community. Visit www.tricare.mil/PharmacyNetworkChange.

Homeless Veterans — The VA announced the award of $3.4 million in grant funding to 16 community agencies that provide enhanced services for homeless veterans with special needs. More information about VA’s homeless programs is available at www.va.gov/homeless. Community organizations seeking details and/or more information may visit VA’s National Grant and Per Diem Program website www.va.gov/homeless/GPD.ASP.

18 / Tuesday

Registration Deadline Today — Save the dates! The next Hiring Our Heroes Transition Summit at Schofield Barracks happens Oct. 18-19. Note, this event is mandatory for Soldiers with less than nine months before their separation date. Go to http://HiringOurHeroes.org to register and upload your resume by COB today, and watch this space for more details in the coming weeks.

USCG — The Coast Guard offers mariners guidance on what to do if a hurricane approaches. Information on how to prepare your boat or trailer for a hurricane can be found at its Storm Center webpage. Visit www.uscg.mil/news/stormcenter/.

31 / Monday

Halloween — Trick-or-treat (and trunk-or-treat) hours will be 5:30-9 p.m. Watch this space for additional information from the garrison.

