Preventing DV strengthens our communities

News Release

Measles, mumps and rubella are serious public health issues that are preventable.

Every October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month is observed because it, too, is a serious public health issue that is preventable with the help of all members of the community.

Domestic violence goes against all relationship and military core values and standards of conduct. No one deserves abuse, and anyone can be a victim.

Abuse can be verbal, physical, emotional or sexual. Some of the most hurtful and long-lasting forms of abuse never leave a bruise. At the end of the day, abuse is never justified or acceptable.

Everyone can strengthen their family and their community by following three steps:

1) Live by core values. Core values provide the foundation for how we live our lives and interact with others. Just as each branch of the military has a set of core values, so should every relationship.

Core values of successful, lasting relationships include these:

•Respect — treating people well because every life has value;

•Trust — believing a person is reliable and honest;

•Commitment — promising to be loyal or keeping your word;

•Integrity — being honest and fair; and

•Selflessness — putting the needs of others before your own.

2) Strengthen your family. Check out “Understanding Teenage Dating Violence” to help start that conversation with your teens. Healthy relationships don’t just happen; they take time and effort.

Every couple experiences relationship challenges. No matter how tough times get, couples will benefit from these:

•Commit to living by the core values and working through problems in a healthy way;

•Avoid letting individual or family stress escalate into domestic abuse; and

•Find resources to develop positive relationships and handle common relationship challenges at every stage of life through the Family Advocacy Program.

•Core values. Exposure to domestic violence can cause long-term harm to children’s health, behavior and learning abilities. Children imitate what they see and hear, which influences how they behave today and how they parent their own children in the future.

Parents can strengthen family bonds and provide good examples for their kids:

•Model safe, respectful communication and conflict resolution with your spouse or partner;

•Teach your children early about relationship core values; and

•Contact Military OneSource or the FAP for resources to help in times of relationship and family stress.

3) Find help. Know how to help. Everyone plays a role in upholding core values that support safe, healthy relationships for all community members.

Take action to stop domestic violence in your community. Live by core values, strengthen your family and use these resources to help prevent abuse. If you want to help, use the following:

•Call 911 if you or someone you know is being abused. Domestic violence can be fatal.

•Call a Military OneSource consultant at 800-342-9647, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or the FAP at 655-4227 for information and support around the clock.

•Listen to the “Impact on Children” podcast at Military OneSource: www.militaryonesource.mil/f?p=333:SEARCH:0::NO::P10_SEARCH:podcast%20impact%20on%20children.

•Review “If You See Domestic Abuse Speak Up,” at www.militaryonesource.mil/social/podcasts?content_id=274626.

