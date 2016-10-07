School Liaison Office provides assistance to Army families

School Liaison Office

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Do you have a question about your child’s school or educational needs? Are you new to the island and need help identifying which school your child should attend?

Look no further than the School Liaison Office; School Support Services; Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.

School Liaison officers are a team of professionals who strive to ensure a smooth transition, as well as academic success, for all Army-connected students.

Assistance. Whether you are new to Hawaii, or you have been here for a year or two, if you have questions or concerns about your school-aged child’s education, the SLO can help.

An SLO will provide you with information on how to register for school, facilitate meetings between parents and school administration, and provide resources and referrals to empower parents to be their child’s best advocate.

The SLO represents, informs and assists command and serves as the primary point of contact on all school-related issues. The Army has at least one SLO at every installation to assist families with their child’s education-related needs and forges partnerships between the military and local schools to enhance communication and ultimately work together to resolve issues.

In Hawaii, there are several local forums and organizations that were created to build and maintain strong partnerships between the military and education communities.

The Joint Venture Education Forum is a cooperative venture between U.S. Pacific Command and the Hawaii Department of Education.

Through this forum, the military community and state educators discuss issues of importance and work together to provide positive learning environments and high-quality educational opportunities for Hawaii’s children.

Furthermore, the SLO meets regularly with local school leaders to share information and resolve issues that occur at nearby Army-impacted public schools.

The SLO facilitates this meeting, known as the Army School Planning Committee, and various garrison and HI DOE representatives attend and engage in productive conversations that result in positive action.

SLO

Let’s work together to help ensure our youth receive the support they need to achieve academic success.

Whether your child is experiencing academic or behavioral issues, or other issues that impact his or her learning, please contact the Army School Liaison Office at 655-8326.

We’re here to help!

Category: Community, Education