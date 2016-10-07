25th ID Soldiers hold their unit colors during the division review, Thursday.
Veterans converse during Tropic Lightning Week, Oct 6. This event marks the 75th anniversary of the division.
The Wahine Koa (female Soldier) was added to the United by Sacrifice Memorial, Oct 6.. The 25th ID unveiled the sculpture during its 75th anniversary celebration.
The Tropic Lightning Division marches in a division review, Thursday, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the division’s activation on Oct. 1, 1941.
From left – Col. Mario Diaz, 25th ID deputy commander-Support; Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander, 25th ID; Allen Hoe, Department of the Army Liaison for Hawaii; and Adm. Harry Harris, commander, USPACOM, inspect the Troops, Oct 6, on Schofield Barracks’ Weyand Field.
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, featured, full-image, Tropic Lightning Week
Category: News, Stand-Alone Photo