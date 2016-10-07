Tropic Lightning Week

| October 7, 2016 | 0 Comments
25th ID Soldiers hold their unit colors during the division review, Thursday.

25th ID Soldiers hold their unit colors during the division review, Thursday.

25th Infantry Division Veterans converse during Tropic Lightning Week Oct 6 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This event marks the 75th anniversary of the Division.

Veterans converse during Tropic Lightning Week, Oct 6. This event marks the 75th anniversary of the division.

The Wahine Koa (female Soldier) was added to the United by Sacrifice Memorial Oct 6 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The 25th Infantry Division unveiled the sculptor during its 75th anniversary celebration.

The Wahine Koa (female Soldier) was added to the United by Sacrifice Memorial, Oct 6.. The 25th ID unveiled the sculpture during its 75th anniversary celebration.

The Tropic Lightning Division marches in a division review, Thursday, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the divisionÕs activation on Oct. 1, 1941.

The Tropic Lightning Division marches in a division review, Thursday, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the division’s activation on Oct. 1, 1941.

Col. Mario Diaz, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commander-Support, Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, 25th ID Commanding General, Allen Hoe, Department of the Army Liaison for Hawaii and Adm. Harry Harris, U.S Pacific Command, Commanding General inspect the Troops Oct 6 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This was part of Tropic Lightning Week, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Division.

From left – Col. Mario Diaz, 25th ID deputy commander-Support; Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander, 25th ID; Allen Hoe, Department of the Army Liaison for Hawaii; and Adm. Harry Harris, commander, USPACOM, inspect the Troops, Oct 6, on Schofield Barracks’ Weyand Field.

Tags: , , ,

Category: News, Stand-Alone Photo

Leave a Reply

«
»

On-Post Alerts

Alerts

Alerts

There are no current alerts.

| August 8, 2016 | 1 Comment

Subscribe

Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.

Privacy guaranteed. We never share your info.
Subscribe via RSS Feed Browse USAG-HI Photos on Flickr Watch USAG-HI Videos on YouTube

Recent Photos

Flickr is currently unavailable.

Recent News Videos