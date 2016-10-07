USARHAW takes stand against domestic violence



Story and photos by

Christine Cabalo

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — About 71,828.

That’s how many people sought help against domestic violence during a one-day nationwide census of shelters and services, according the 2015 National Network to End Domestic Violence report.

Hawaii Army officials are working to raise awareness and lower the number of abused with several events throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

Soldiers and civilians gathered for the first of these events, the official proclamation signing ceremony, at the Nehelani, Sept. 30.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, senior commander, U.S. Army Hawaii, and commanding general, 25th Infantry Division, signed the awareness proclamation and spoke about the importance of preventing domestic violence. He said the issue is especially important to him since he grew up in an Italian-American household where family was the reason for everything.

“You depend on family,” he said, “and your family depends on you. Domestic violence violates all that. In that sense, it’s a betrayal of all relationships. A unit is only as strong as its relationships. A community is only as strong as our relationships.”

Artwork depicting the brutal nature of domestic violence was on display for attendees during the signing. Dinner place settings were decorated with photos and stories of victims who died at the hands of their abusers. Some victims were Soldiers stationed at Schofield Barracks or spouses in the community.

“The voices of some victims are not able to be here today,” said Cindy Morita, Family Advocacy Program manager, Army Community Service Hawaii. “We need to continue to speak up to be a part of the solution.”

For those who have survived abuse, their voices were represented at the event as well. Survivors who are in the S.A.F.E.R. Support Group for women crafted masks expressing how they felt they had led double lives as their abuse was hidden from the public. A clothesline was set up outside the conference room featuring handmade T-shirts decorated in purple to honor the month.

Lisa Allen, who is a survivor of domestic violence, recited a poem originally written by Paulette Kelly in 1992. The poem, entitled “I Got Flowers Today,” describes the escalation of violence and how victims can feel powerless in a deadly situation.

“Make-up and long sleeves didn’t hide the cuts and bruises this time,” Allen recited. “I couldn’t go to work today because I didn’t want anyone to know, but I know he’s sorry because he sent me flowers today.”

The sufferers of domestic violence were the focal point of each part of the program. Volunteers sitting in the audience read out loud staggering statistics about how many people suffer from domestic violence every day.

Retired Lt. Col. Makalena Shibata chanted a Hawaiian oli, or chant, imploring everyone to act justly as if they were being watched by their commander at all times.

Each of the battered was represented with a loud chime during the ceremony. One woman is beaten every nine seconds, according to previous reports from the Georgia Department of Human Resources and the American Medical Association.

Cavoli ended the ceremony imploring attendees to be decisive, to stand up against domestic violence and to work to reduce the number of chimes sounded.

“Think about these things,” Cavoli said. “Think about our role in prevention of domestic violence, because it’s our role in the cultivation of strong relationships across our units and brigades.”

Although domestic violence can happen anywhere, coordinators reminded attendees there are real people going through abuse right now.

A total of 3,267 temporary restraining orders were filed in Hawaii to protect against harassment during fiscal year 2014, according to the most recent Hawaii Judiciary Annual Report Statistical Supplement.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Resources

Contact the following locations if you have questions or issues with domestic violence:

•Hawaii Army Victim Advocacy Program. Call 624-7223.

•Domestic Violence Action Center Hawaii Free Legal Helpline. Call 531-3771.

Upcoming Events

22nd Annual Men’s March Against Violence

Oct. 13, noon

Men and other supporters are invited to rally against domestic violence. The march begins at noon around the State Capitol Rotunda. A rally against domestic violence is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m. at nearby Skygate Park. For details, see www.stoptheviolence.org or call 447-3534.

4th Annual 5K Run/Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Oct. 21, 6 a.m., Hamilton Field

Free to all community members; no registration required. Sponsored by the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club for noncommissioned officers.

Classes at Bldg. 2091

Army Community Service

Schofield Barracks

To build up life skills and resiliency against domestic violence, ACS has several classes available for couples and families. For more information, call 655-4227 or visit www.himwr.com/acs.

S.A.F.E.R Support Group

Wednesdays, 9-10:15 a.m.

The women-only group discusses self-care, self-esteem, safety planning and understanding abuse for domestic violence survivors. For more information, call 624-7233.

Scream-Free Parenting

Thursdays, noon to 12:30 p.m.

This class is a four-week program for parents of children who are 5-15 years old. Look at your current parenting practices and identify ways to strengthen your skills and create healthier family relationships.

Parenting 101

Friday, Oct. 14, noon to 1 p.m.

Take your parenting to the next level. Learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals.

Couples Communication

Friday, Oct. 28, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Learn how to listen, understand and effectively communicate with your partner.

