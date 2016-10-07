Warriors gather to compete in Tropic Lightning Week

Spc. Peter Walser

25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Soldiers ran the roads early in the morning, Monday, to kick off Tropic Lightning Week, a time for 25th Infantry Division Soldier-athletes to show off their exemplary talents and skills.

“It’s a chance for all the Soldiers to get together and compete against other units to build morale,” said Staff Sgt. Ramiro Ortiz, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. “To get the chance to represent my unit means a lot to me.”

The 25th ID held a series of sports tournaments and physical competitions to foster esprit de corps amongst its motivated Soldier this week to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the division’s activation on Oct. 1, 1941.

“To me, it’s a way for the unit to show appreciation and give us some downtime to have fun, have some friendly competition, play a couple sports, and meet other people throughout the whole division,” said Spc. Kevin Parker from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regt., 2nd BCT.

Tropic Lightning Week originated with the Makahiki season in the Hawaiian Islands, explained veteran Joey Garcia.

“It was a time when we all got together – me and the guys from the other units – and competed against each other, kind of catch up,” Garcia said. “Because of different schedules, we were always going in different directions, but it’s always great to catch up, exchange war stories and take a breather together.

“I still have friends on Schofield, and I run into them and they tell me how things are going. They still ask me for advice from when I was in. Every time I walk on Schofield, see stuff like this going on, it lets me see that the Army is going to keep rolling along,” Garcia said.

The first day consisted of nine events: an assault course, a color guard ceremony, ultimate Frisbee and tournaments for combatives, flag football, soccer, softball, basketball and volleyball.

The second day consisted of spots, a color guard competition, and a motorcycle and truck rodeo in addition to the events of the day prior.

The division held a capabilities exercise Wednesday and Thursday, and a division review Thursday to finish the week.

