605th Transportation Detachment returns from Pacific Pathways

Story and photos by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Thirty-one Soldiers from the 605th Transportation Detachment, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, deployed in support of Pacific Pathways 16-3, were welcomed home during a pier-side ceremony, here, Saturday.

Welcoming the Army mariners were friends, family, members of the local community and unit leadership, who were all excited for their return.

The ceremony marked the official end of Pacific Pathways for the Soldiers, who used their Logistic Support Vessel-2, the CW3 Harold A. Clinger, to provide sustainment support to the 25th Infantry Division by transporting equipment to Japan for exercise Orient Shield 16.

Although the Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th ID, who deployed as part of the rotation, returned by air travel, Sept. 23, the return of the Soldiers of the 605thTrans. Det. is an example of the quiet professionals who make readiness possible by transporting critical training equipment that can take weeks longer than the exercise itself.

“Your support to Pacific Pathways 16-3 and Exercise Orient Shield 2016 underscore a continued commitment by the United States and Japan to work as a dedicated partner in support of the Japan-U.S. security alliance and for peace and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region,” said Lt. Col. Todd Allison, commander of the 8th Special Troops Battalion. “As you integrate with your families over the next few weeks, please reflect on how you’ve added to the rich legacy and history of Soldier mariners and the often untold story of the importance of watercraft support to our nation.”

The CW3 Harold A. Clinger and crew departed, here, Aug. 12, for their mission and traveled a total of 9,500 nautical miles and executed five port calls to Japanese ports in Nagoya, White Beach, Hiroshima, and Yokohama. These port calls marked the first time an Army LSV-2 has ported at each location.

This accomplishment, according to crew members, was one of many which highlighted the capabilities of their vessel.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kevin Willis, commander of the 605th Trans. Det., said testing the capabilities of the vessel was important for both his crew and Army mariners as a whole.

“Just going into the different ports and experiencing the different currents, winds and seas operating in the PACOM (U.S. Pacific Command) area of responsibility, you learn your job,” Willis said, referencing the difficult conditions his crew faced during their deployment.

Willis said that the Pacific Pathways mission was also important for his crew because 80 percent of them had never deployed on a mission as long or of its magnitude. He said Pacific Pathways provided them with the key skills and knowledge needed to perform future missions.

The Soldiers and crewmen returning from the mission said they were excited to be home; they were appreciative of the opportunity to gain experience from the mission.

“It was an outstanding mission,” said Pfc. Brian Dillon, a watercraft engineer with the 605th Trans. Det. “Even though we encountered bad weather and other challenges, we were able to complete our mission, which speaks volumes on our capabilities and leadership.”

When asked what he was most proud of after their mission, Willis quickly responded with, “My crew, hands down!”

Category: News