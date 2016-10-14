Community Calendar

Send announcements

a week prior to publication to

community@hawaiiarmyweekly.com.

14 / Friday

Federal Survey Card — Attention, parents! Help generate funds for Hawaii’s public schools. Federal survey cards were sent home with students Sept. 7. Please fill them out and return them, so you can help to generate $40 to $50 million in Impact Aid funds that will benefit all public school students statewide, including yours! For more info, contact the garrison’s School Liaison Office at (808) 655-8326.

Air Supply — This 70s soft rock duo celebrates 40 years of music making with a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Blaisdell Arena. Tickets are $35-$125. Visit tickemaster.com or call (866) 448-7849.

Hawaii Opera Theatre — “La Boheme,” one of the most romantic love stories ever to grace the operatic stage, and arguably Puccini’s most popular work, will be performed at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, 8 p.m., Friday, with additional performances Sunday and Tuesday, Oct. 18. Call the Blaisdell Box Office info line at 768-5252.

15 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Trail (hiking and walking) is closed this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Mall-O-Ween — Windward Mall hosts, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., this annual Halloween costume contest. Registration runs from 10-11 a.m. at Center Court.

Hawaii vs. UNLV College Football — The Warriors take the Aloha Stadium field with a 6 p.m. kickoff in a 2016 Mountain West Conference clash against the Rebels. Tickets available at the Aloha Stadium box office, or by phone at 944-2697 and online at www.hawaiiathletics.com/.

18 / Tuesday

Facebook Town Hall — Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Dawson hosts the quarterly online garrison town hall, 6-7:30 p.m., at USAG-HI’s Facebook “Events” page – https://www.facebook.com/usaghawaii. Soldiers, family members and civilians are invited to ask questions or provide comments about services and programs.

Family Night — Enjoy AMR family gatherings at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the AMR Chapel. This broad-ranging Christian program features fellowship and Bible study from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Child care is provided. Call AMR Chapel at 839-4319.

Schofield Family Night is held Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

20 / Thursday

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting. Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

Blue Note Hawaii — Hawaii’s jazz club features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Oct. 20-23, at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. Visit www.bluenotehawaii.com.

22 / Saturday

Garth Brooks Concert Tickets — Garth Brooks and special guest Trisha Yearwood, in support of the 75th Commemoration of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, will perform two shows Dec. 10 at the NBC Arena. Tickets go on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or ticketmaster.com or either Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000 with a limit of eight tickets per purchase. All tickets will cost $69 plus $6.25 service fee. The first show is at 6:30 p.m. and the second show is at 10 p.m.

Hawaii Theatre Center — Christopher Morgan & Artists storytelling, hula, modern dance, classical music and projection design to explore universal themes of Hawaii’s native people, 7:30 p.m. Call the Box Office at (808) 528-0506 during regular business hours Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or go to the Box Office located at 1130 Bethel St. Special ticket prices of $5 available to low-income qualifiers. Call 528-0506.

24 / Monday

Power Outage — There will be a power outage at the FS Community Center and pool, today, and Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., for nearby construction work on 7th Street.

26 / Wednesday

Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii — Classes are now being offered for novice student pipers and drummers beginning Oct. 26. Learn a new skill and avocation in Celtic music and culture. All are welcome and no experience or musical background is required. Visit www.celticpipeshawaii.org or celticpipesanddrums@gmail.com for an application.

