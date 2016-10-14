Courts-martial results

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — On Oct. 5, at a general court-martial, a specialist assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Inf. Division, was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of the following:

One specification each of attempted larceny, failing to go to his appointed place of duty, disrespecting a superior commissioned officer, disobeying a lawful order, disrespecting a superior noncommissioned officer, fleeing apprehension, and resisting apprehension;

Two specifications of wrongful use of a controlled substance, nine specifications of larceny, and one specification of child endangerment, in violation of Articles 80, 86, 89, 90, 91, 95, 112a, 121, and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 21 months and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge.

The accused was credited with 110 days pre-trial confinement credit.

