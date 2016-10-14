DeCA donates to Foodbank

Feds Feed Families aids local food pantries

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Through donations, the Army community helped feed its local neighbors through the Feds Feed Families Program this year.

On Oct. 6, the Schofield Barracks Commissary staff, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Lisa C. Piette-Edwards, senior enlisted adviser, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, presented the Hawaii Foodbank with approximately $13,000 worth of food – $3,000 more than last year.

“We’re very pleased with our checkers, but we’re more pleased with the response of the community,” said Brad McMinn, the store director of the Commissary, here. “(The military is) asked to do a lot of things to protect us, and they’re still willing to go above and beyond and help folks out that just need the help,” McMinn said. “I think that says volumes.”

Global effort

The Commissary, here, joined other commissaries worldwide for Feds Feed Families, which ran from June 1 to Aug. 31. Each of the cashiers at the commissary made customers aware of the program and the collection by directing them to placards in the store. After collecting monetary donations from patrons, the commissary staff used the funds to purchase specific items that the food bank needed.

McMinn recognized several of the employees for being the most “proactive in recruiting customers” during the collection. Joseph Chavez, a sales store checker, was one of the employees being recognized.

“It was really nice to see, especially at a time like this,” Chavez said. “It was a win-win, because it’s such a wonderful thing they’re doing for the community.”

In conjunction with President Barack Obama’s “United We Serve” campaign, the Feds Feed Families Program started seven years ago.

It encourages federal employees to donate nonperishable food to charity. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which heads the campaign, reported more than 17.9 million pounds of food was collected and distributed last year.

A news release from the Defense Commissary Agency reported that a total of more than one million pounds of food and personal hygiene items was collected from its commissaries worldwide, this year.

“(The donation was) timed real well and will go a long way to make sure that people have something in their bellies,” said Gerald Y. Shintaku, the president and chief executive officer of the Hawaii Foodbank.

Because the food bank holds its largest fundraising event in May and donations tend to be low until November and December, Shintaku said the food bank is currently experiencing a lower supply of food. The food bank and its partner agencies, according to Shintaku, services one in five people statewide, which translates to about one million pounds of food per month.

