Footsteps in Faith: Chaplain offers a recipe for a happy marriage

Chaplain (Maj.) Daniel Kang

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

Six principles help guide a successful marriage. Couples should follow along these guidelines for a healthy relationship.

1) Get married when you are at least 25 years old. Did you know that car insurance costs go down at the age of 25? Why, you ask, because, statistically, people under 25 are more likely to get into an accident.

I know you’re thinking “that’s not fair.” Maybe not, but insurance companies have research on people under 25, and 25 year olds are more likely to have an accident, and this also happens to be true of marriage.

It is better to wait, than to rush into a marriage. Be sure to take your time before making a life changing decision.

2) Do not have children in the first year of your marriage. Take your time to get to know each other. Even if you are in a long-term relationship, you still need time to adjust to each other.

So, before you make the choice to add a child, get to know each other better.

3) Couples that consider themselves religious or spiritual are considerably less likely to get divorced. Faith and spirituality contribute to the sense of oneness and bring a stronger sense of resiliency. Faith in a higher power often ensures a commitment to work on your marriage – even when you feel like giving up.

Now if you are already married, and you didn’t follow the first three principles of a having a better marriage, I don’t want you to be discouraged. It is not too late. That’s right; you can make it better today!

4) Have a fair fight. All couples argue, i.e., 100 percent of couples argue. The difference is how you argue. Arguing is a good thing when you have developed a healthy way to argue. Fight fair and do not make your arguments personal and hurtful.

5) Keep your own identity. Even though there is the concept in marriage of “one flesh/oneness,” in the best marriages and relationships, we don’t have to give up who we are. Our partner does not have to think the same way, act the same way and like the same things. Healthy couples celebrate their differences and respect each other for those differences. Be true to your identity and allow your spouse to do the same.

6) Allow time to be alone – for both of you. Allowing yourself time to be alone and to ponder your thoughts will serve you well. Having some quiet time to reflect is a very healthy way to take care of yourself.

(Editor’s note: Kang is the Family Life chaplain for USAG-HI.)

