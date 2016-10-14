MWR Briefs

14 / Friday

Youth Basketball and Cheerleading — Registration continues through Oct. 20 for youth born 2000-2011. Cost is $55. Call 655-6465 or 836-1923.

Facebook Couples Challenge — Complete one assigned activity each day for 30 days for a chance to win.

“Like” ACS Hawaii Facebook page to join the challenge (https://www.facebook.com/Army-Community-Service-Ha waii-332495810239/?fref=ts).

Friday with Friends — This support group meeting is a peer-support gathering for surviving family members, offered every 1st Friday of the month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Currently, yoga is being offered during the “Friday with Friends” group support. Call 655-4227.

Lei Making — Learn to make a beautiful lei for $15 at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 1-2 p.m. Call 655-4202.

Buck-a-Burger Night — Buy a burger for $1 at FS Mulligan’s from 3:30-8 p.m. Call 438-1974.

Magic the Gathering — Bring your cards, friends and join SB Tropics every Friday night at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

15 / Saturday

Adventure Reball Special — Do you enjoy paintball or airsoft? Then enjoy Outdoor Recreation’s unique sport reball for $25 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

ODR will provide all markers; outside markers are not allowed. All you need to bring is protective clothing, water and snacks.

ODR can also customize for unit team-building and birthday parties. Call 655-0143.

Daddy Boot Camp — Class for first-time/expecting fathers at SB Army Community Service from 9 a.m.-noon. Dads can ask questions and learn practical skills for taking care of mom and baby.

Fairies & Princesses — SB Arts & Crafts Center shows how to use make-up for Halloween from 4-6:30 p.m. for $15. Participants will learn how to create prosthetics with liquid latex, fake blood and specialty costume make-up. Price includes supplies. To register, call 655-4202.

Teen Read Week — Make a Comic Contest, Oct. 9-15, is at both FS and SB Sgt. Yano libraries to celebrate Teen Read Week with a comic contest on Instagram. Entries will compete in two categories.

Visit hawaii.armymwr.com for contest rules and guidelines. Winners will receive a $25 gift card to Target. Call 655-4202.

Bull Ride at SB Tropics — Take a ride every Saturday in October at 8 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Dungeons & Dragons Meet-Up — An open-ended role-playing game every Saturday at 6 p.m. at SB Tropics. Call 655-5698.

16 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket at Tropics — Every Sunday at SB Tropics, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue, watch your favorite teams go head to head. Doors open 30 minutes before the first game. Be sure to check out the Sunday breakfast menu. Call 655-5698.

Sunday Brunch — Enjoy Sunday Brunch Buffet at the FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $24.95/person. Reservations encouraged. Call 438-1974.

17 / Monday

Federal Job Seminar — Special two-part seminar presented by Kathryn Troutman on mastering the federal application process for all federal job seekers and Priority Placement Program for Military Spouses. Register with ACS Employment Readiness. Call 655-4227.

18 / Tuesday

Resiliency through Art — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202, as registration is required.

19 / Wednesday

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Wednesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at SB Sgt. Yano Library. Call 655-8002.

Chess at SB Tropics — Play chess every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and take part in one-on-one and team challenges. Interested in forming a team? Call 655-5698.

Domino’s at Tropics — Join SB Tropics every Wednesday in October for a Halloween Domino’s Tournament at 11 a.m. Call 655-5698.

Burger Bar Wednesday — Enjoy at FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, every Wednesday. Get hot dogs and burgers at the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99, 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

20 / Thursday

Mom & Tots — Attend at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. For a mom/parent/guardian to enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4202.

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m. Get 10 wings for $3, 20 wings for $5. Call 438-1974.

Book Talk at the Tropics — See if you can convince others to read your favorite reads or be convinced by others to read something new, 6-7:30 p.m. Snacks are provided at Tropics.

A $15 Walmart gift card will be given away each month. If you don’t have a book, you’ll be able to pick out a book from a selection provided by Sgt. Yano Library. Must be 18 years or older to participate at the SB Tropics. Call 655-5698.

21 / Friday

Witches, Vampires and Ghouls — A Halloween make-up workshop will be held at SB Arts & Crafts from 4-6:30 p.m. for $25. Participants will learn how to create prosthetics with liquid latex, fake blood and specialty costume make up. Price includes supplies. Call 655-4202.

Table Top Gaming — Play a variety of games from 1-4 p.m. at Sgt. Yano Library. Light refreshments will be offered. Must be 18 years and older to participate. Call 655-8002.

22 / Saturday

Adventure Kayaking 101 — Learn to kayak for $59 with Outdoor Recreation from 8:30-11:30 a.m. as we cruise the various beaches around Oahu. Great for the whole family. We usually have many opportunities for turtle spotting. Transportation (up to 12 people), equipment and instruction provided. To sign-up, call 655-0143.

