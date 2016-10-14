News Briefs: October 14, 2016

Today

VERA/VSIP — Civilian garrison employees considering Voluntary Early Retirement Authority and Voluntary Separation Incentive Pay should take a survey by Nov. 1 to determine their interest. Call 656-1680 for details.

Public’s Help — The Coast Guard seeks the public’s help identifying the owner of a 16-foot, yellow skiff found approximately 9 miles southeast of Hana, Maui, Monday. There have been no reports of missing persons in the area. The Coast Guard has suspended its active search pending any new developments. Anyone with knowledge of such a vessel, who may be able to identify it, is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.

Flu Season — The FluMist will not be available at DoD facilities or covered by TRICARE during the 2016-17 flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended against using FluMist this year, due to several studies showing it is not effective in preventing flu among certain age groups.

This season, the DoD’s entire supply of flu vaccine will be injectable. It is recommended for everyone, ages 6 months and older.

Combined Federal Campaign — The Hawaii-Pacific Area Combined Federal Campaign encourages you to donate to the CFC. Pledges made by service members and other federal employees during the campaign season (through Dec. 15) support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world. Visit http://www.cfc-hawaii.org.

ESD Survey — The Education Services Division’s is conducting an educational needs assessment survey to determine if its programs and services are meeting the needs of its customers at the Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter/Tripler Education Complex.

The survey can be completed in approximately 15 minutes at

https://sslcac.hqda.pentagon.mil/Checkbox/Survey.aspx?s=38886bb44edb49af9e497c635997101f. This survey is a CAC-enabled document.

18 / Tuesday

Registration Deadline — Save the dates! The Hiring Our Heroes Transition Summit at Wheeler Army Airfield Gulch and the Post Conference Room and Nehelani, Schofield Barracks, happens Oct. 18-19. This event is mandatory for Soldiers with less than nine months before their separation date. Go to http://HiringOurHeroes.org to register and upload your resume now!

ASBP Drive — The Armed Service Blood Program will conduct a blood drive, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Schofield Barracks Post Exchange. Call 433-6699.

25 / Tuesday

Uncasing Ceremony — Maj. Gen. James E. Simpson, commander, Army Contracting Command, invites you to attend an uncasing and re-stationing ceremony for the 921st Contracting Battalion, 9 a.m., at the Multiple Deployment Facility, 150 Denny Road, Bldg. 1052, Wheeler Army Airfield. Call 656-1064/1026.

31 / Monday

Halloween — Trick-or-treat (and trunk-or-treat) hours will be 5:30-9 p.m. Watch this space for additional information from the garrison.

Ongoing

Pharmacy Network Changing — On Dec. 1, Walgreens pharmacy locations will join the TRICARE beneficiaries network. CVS pharmacies, including those in Target stores, will leave the network on the same day. The new network will have more than 57,000 locations nationwide, and ensures TRICARE beneficiaries have timely access to retail pharmacies in their community. Visit www.tricare.mil/PharmacyNetworkChange.

Crimefighting App — The FBI launched a mobile version of its Bank Robbers website to make it easier for smartphone users to view photos and information about bank robberies.

Back in December 2012, the FBI launched its Bank Robbers website featuring a gallery of unknown bank robbery suspects wanted by the Bureau. Because the FBI, in its own bank robbery investigations, focuses on the most violent and/or the most prolific serial offenders who often cross jurisdictions, the suspects included on BankRobbers.fbi.gov are a dangerous lot and public assistance in identifying them plays a crucial role in efforts to apprehend them.

The mobile Bank Robbers application for iPhones (plus iPads and iPods) and Android smartphones should make it even easier for the public to view photos and information about bank robberies in different geographic areas of the country. The app, which works with BankRobbers.fbi.gov, can be downloaded for free from Apple’s app store or Google Play.

Fingerprinting — Digital fingerprinting services are available, weekdays, at the locations and times following.

Schofield Barracks: Installation Security Office, Bldg. 580, Rm. 130, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for military, civilians and contractors for clearances. Call 655-8879/1493/9438.

Installation Security Office, Bldg. 580, Rm. 130, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for military, civilians and contractors for clearances. Call 655-8879/1493/9438. Fort Shafter: Provost Marshal Office, Bldg. T118, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Service is for military, civilian and contractor clearances, NAF and volunteers. Call 438-8001/1092.

Provost Marshal Office, Bldg. T118, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Service is for military, civilian and contractor clearances, NAF and volunteers. Call 438-8001/1092. Wheeler Army Airfield: Child-Related Services, Bldg. 682, Rm. 104, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for child-related actions, volunteers and NAF actions. Call 656-1335/1320/1332.

