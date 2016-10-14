Options are available for domestic abuse reporting; awareness urged



Deciding whether to report domestic abuse can be difficult.

Victims of domestic abuse may feel confused, alone or afraid to get help.

If your partner is abusive, knowing your reporting options may help you decide what’s best for you and your family.

The Department of Defense is committed to addressing and ending domestic abuse. Except in select circumstances, victims have the option of making either a restricted or an unrestricted report of domestic abuse. Both options allow access to personal help and support, also known as victim advocacy services.

Victim advocates can support victims of domestic abuse by providing these:

•Help with safety plans,

•Information on helping resources and referrals,

•Information about military and civilian protective orders,

•Accompaniment to meetings, medical and court appointments,

•Restricted reporting, and

•Contacting a domestic abuse victim advocate to discuss your options.

Restricted reporting

Knowledge is power, and confidential information and support can help you decide how to proceed. You may contact a Family Advocacy Program counselor or victim advocate, or a military health care provider to request a restricted report.

Making a restricted report means this:

•No law enforcement notification,

•No command involvement,

•Access to medical care, counseling and support,

•Victim advocacy services,

•Time to evaluate your relationship choices, and

•Control over what and how much information to share with others.

Because victim safety is a priority, if you are in immediate risk of serious harm, you cannot use the restricted reporting option. The restricted reporting option does not apply to child abuse cases.

Unrestricted reporting

Know the signs of abuse and get the facts. If and when you’re ready to make an unrestricted report to law enforcement, you may contact the Family Advocacy Program, military police or the chain of command.

Making an unrestricted report provides you with the following:

•Law enforcement investigation of an abuse incident,

•Command notification and potential administrative action against the offender,

•Support and protection from the command,

•Victim advocacy services,

•Information on legal rights, and

•Assistance in applying for transitional compensation, if applicable.

In an abusive relationship, deciding what to do is rarely easy. But, knowing your options is the first step to ending abuse and creating a safer and happier life.

Points of Contact

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, contact the Family Advocacy Program at 656-4227 or call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

