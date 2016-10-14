Traffic Report: October 14, 2016

15 / Saturday

Schofield Outage #1 — The west side of Schofield Barracks will be without power, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Units/directorates/others affected by the outage should be prepared for an extended outage in this event.

WAAF Outage — The Wiliwili Housing Area on Wheeler Army Airfield will be without power, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., for construction work.

17 / Monday

Par for the Course — Leilehua Golf Course will see a scheduled power outage, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., for tree trimming.

24 / Monday

Power Outage — There will be a power outage at the Fort Shafter Community Center and pool, today, and Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., for nearby construction work on 7th Street.

26 / Wednesday

AMR Lane Closure — Partial lane closures begin along the westbound lane of Aliamanu Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., until Nov. 2. Traffic will be contra flowed into the eastbound lane. There will be additional phases occurring consecutively; there won’t be more than one lane closure at any time.

29 / Saturday

Schofield Outage #2 — The west side of Schofield Barracks will be without power, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., for upgrades to the electrical substation.

Category: Calendar, News, Traffic Report