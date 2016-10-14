Virtual town hall open to address community concerns

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — The Army community is invited to participate in the next U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii quarterly Facebook Town Hall, 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, to present community-wide concerns.

The digital town hall offers a real-time communication pathway for the U.S. Army Hawaii population to connect with subject matter experts who can address questions about garrison services and programs.

The most convenient part of holding a town hall virtually is that participants don’t have to disrupt their schedules to attend in person. They can log in from the comfort of their home, or anywhere else, and post questions anytime prior to or during the 90-minute event. Then, participants can just sit back and wait for a response.

Garrison subject matter experts will spend 11/ 2 hours addressing as many community concerns as possible. Participants are asked to remain patient while waiting for a response from representatives, such as the directorates of Emergency Services; Public Works; Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; and Island Palm Communities.

Tenant organizations like the commissary, Exchange, Tripler Army Medical Center, and the U.S. Army Health Clinic, Schofield Barracks, may also be in attendance.

All original comments posted before or during the town hall will be answered, if not during the event, in the days following.

Individuals taking part in the digital discussions also should review the posting policy located under the “About” tab before participating. Comments that include swearing or comments that are personal attacks, obscene or abusive will be removed, and the user may be banned from interacting on the page.

Attendees visiting the online town hall are reminded to provide as much detail as possible, so questions can be understood and addressed without requiring follow-up questions. For example, if asking about streetlights, provide the street name, installation and the closest cross streets, buildings or landmarks. This method will help DPW pinpoint the location in question exactly, which will facilitate a faster response, both online and in real-world repairs.

Posting Tips

Follow these tips for best interactions:

Be proactive. Post your installation-wide concern in the days and hours prior to the live event – before the page gets extremely active.

Be specific. Include as much detail as possible, including items like the neighborhood, street and intersection, if applicable.

Be patient. Reposting your question doesn't get it answered faster. All original comments posted before or during the town hall will be answered in a couple days.

