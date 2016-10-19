‘Bronco’ brigade recognizes mobility professional during Hispanic Heritage Month

Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Warrant Officer 1 Miguel Flores, a mobility officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, is one of 56.6 million Hispanics that are part of the American family.

According to the U.S. Census, Hispanics make up more than about 17.6 percent of the U.S. population.

“My father is from El Salvador and my mother is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent,” Flores said, a native of Chicago, Ill.

Ever since President Ronald Reagan signed Hispanic Heritage Month into law, covering a 30-day period, starting on Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the U.S. Army has kept true to the observation since 1988.

The reason for the observation beginning Sept. 15 is because this was a momentous time period when the nations of El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica and Guatemala achieved their independence. Not to be forgotten, Mexico celebrates its independence on Sept. 16, while Chile celebrates its own on Sept. 18.

Flores said he has worked a number of jobs that weren’t really satisfying and didn’t see himself finishing until a civilian retirement.

“I wanted to do something rewarding,” Flores said. “I always wanted to serve my country, and so I joined the Army.”

Flores began his Army career 12 years ago as a transportation management coordinator while an enlisted service member. A year and half ago, Flores joined the warrant officer corps as a mobility officer to further his career and the Army.

“My job is to move the brigade strategically all around the world,” he said.

Flores has recognized that his unique upbringing has a lot to do with his character.

“My mother raised us with a lot of morals and great values,” he said. “They are kind of aligned with the Army values. This has helped me become successful in the military, or in the Army specifically.”

He went on to explain that his maternal grandfather immigrated to Chicago from Puerto Rico, while his maternal grandmother was of Mexican descent from Texas, also later moving to Chicago.

“I would have to say my mother influenced me the most,” he said, “seeing her sacrifice so much for her kids, her family. To always get us what we needed and sometimes what we wanted, that gave me motivation to do the same and more, so she’s my biggest influence.”

He explained being a Hispanic in the Army. He aims to be an inspirational image to not only Hispanics, but to all Americans and immigrants aspiring for something better.

“I think I can be looked upon as a positive influence,” he said. “Someone can look at me and say ‘look at where he started and look where he is now.’ I represent my Hispanic heritage well, especially being in the Army.”

More Online

To learn more about the culture, art, music and history of Hispanic Heritage year-round, visit http://hispanicheritagemonth.gov.

Category: News, Observances