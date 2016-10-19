Hispanic-Americans among Medal of Honor recipients

Compiled by Elizabeth M. Collins

Army News Service

WASHINGTON — Hispanic men and women have bravely and eagerly served the United States since the early, desperate days of the Revolution, when it seemed like the Continental Army was fighting a losing battle against the might of Britain.

They continued what for many was a personal fight for freedom in the Mexican-American and Spanish-American wars, and like other Americans, were bitterly divided during the Civil War.

Some 4,000 went “over there” to Europe during World War I, and Hispanic-Americans served in every theater during the Second World War, and participated in some of the most brutal fighting during Korea and Vietnam.

Historically, discrimination, racism and language barriers have meant that many Hispanics were relegated to menial jobs or served in segregated units.

A number of Mexican-American cavalry militias chased bandits and guarded trains and border crossings for the Union during the Civil War, for example. Later, the 65th Infantry Regiment, the “Borinqueneers,” from Puerto Rico, served valiantly in both World War II and Korea. Congress recognized the unit with a Congressional Gold Medal in 2016.

One of their number, retired Master Sgt. Juan Negron, posthumously received the unit’s first Medal of Honor in 2014 for his service in Korea. The award came after a Congressionally mandated review of Jewish- and Hispanic-American war records from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, which resulted in Medals of Honor for 24 veterans whose remarkable heroism had been overlooked, often due to prejudice.

Of course, Hispanic Americans have been risking their lives above and beyond the call of duty since the medal’s inception during the Civil War.

(Editor’s note: See the full story at https://www.army.mil/article/176781/hispanic_american_medal_of_honor_recipients.)

Category: Army News Service, Leadership, News, Observances