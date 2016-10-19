News Briefs: Oct. 21

21 / Friday



Bugle Call — Fort Shafter and Fort Shafter Flats will test the Bugle Call System from 9-10 a.m. through Oct. 24. Multiple tests are required to ensure all speakers are operational.

Cybersecurity — October is Army Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of cybersecurity practices that help improve the overall Army security posture. Learn more about what’s being done at https://www.army.mil/standto/archive_2016-10-04/?s_cid=standto.

City Survey — A local company is completing a comprehensive analysis of the community impacts resulting from the Army’s reduction of troops at Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter on behalf of the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development at the City and County of Honolulu.

The company requests you complete a brief survey, here: http://tinyurl.com/hbdk9qr. Watch this video for more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-jomEjLfoIf.

VERA/VSIP — Civilian garrison employees considering Voluntary Early Retirement Authority and Voluntary Separation Incentive Pay should take a survey by Nov. 1 to determine their interest. Call 656-1680 for details.

Public’s Help — The Coast Guard seeks the public’s help identifying the owner of a 16-foot, yellow skiff found approximately 9 miles southeast of Hana, Maui, Monday. There have been no reports of missing persons in the area. The Coast Guard has suspended its active search pending any new developments. Anyone with knowledge of such a vessel, who may be able to identify it, is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.

Flu Season — The FluMist will not be available at DoD facilities or covered by TRICARE during the 2016-17 flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended against using FluMist this year, due to several studies showing it is not effective in preventing flu among certain age groups.

This season, the DoD’s entire supply of flu vaccine will be injectable. It is recommended for everyone, ages 6 months and older.

Combined Federal Campaign — The Hawaii-Pacific Area Combined Federal Campaign encourages you to donate to the CFC. Pledges made by service members and other federal employees during the campaign season (through Dec. 15) support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world. Visit http://www.cfc-hawaii.org.

ESD Survey — The Education Services Division’s is conducting an educational needs assessment survey to determine if its programs and services are meeting the needs of its customers at the Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter/Tripler Education Complex. The survey can be completed in approximately 15 minutes at https://sslcac.hqda.pentagon.mil/Checkbox/Survey.aspx?s=38886bb44edb49af9e497c635997101f. This survey is a CAC-enabled document.

22 / Saturday

Stuttering — Today is International Stuttering Awareness Day, which impacts about 70 million people worldwide – more than the population of France! Review information provided by the Stuttering Foundation on treatment. Visit www.StutteringHelp.org.

25 / Tuesday

Uncasing Ceremony — Maj. Gen. James E. Simpson, commander, Army Contracting Command, invites you to attend an uncasing and re-stationing ceremony for the 921st Contracting Battalion, 9 a.m., at the Multiple Deployment Facility, 150 Denny Road, Bldg. 1052, Wheeler Army Airfield. Call 656-1064/1026.

27 / Thursday

Evacuation Drill — Schofield’s Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School (formerly Hale Kula) will be conducting its annual evacuation drill from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Motorists should stay alert, watch for children and pedestrians, be prepared to stop, and use caution travelling through the area.

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 1 st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats. 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

31 / Monday

Halloween — Trick-or-treat (and trunk-or-treat) hours will be 5:30-9 p.m. Watch this space for additional information from the garrison.

November



2 / Wednesday

CIE — Soldiers, civilians and families are invited to the Community Information Exchange at 9-10:30 a.m., at the Nehelani, Schofield Barracks. Learn what’s happening on the installations during the next three months and ask subject matter experts your questions about services and programs.

19 / Saturday

“Beyond Boots” — Women veterans are encouraged to attend this Hawaii Women Veterans Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team​ Readiness Center, which is Bldg. 29 in Kalaeloa (formerly Barbers Point Naval Air Station).

Get more details from the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System. Call (808) 433-0477. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/save-the-date-hawaii-women-veterans -conference-2016-beyond-boots-tickets-26365686478.

