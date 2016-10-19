Traffic Report: Oct. 21

24 / Monday

Power Outage — There will be a power outage at the Fort Shafter Community Center and pool, today, and Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., for nearby construction work on 7th Street.

29 / Saturday

Schofield Outage #2 — The west side of Schofield Barracks will be without power, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., for upgrades to the electrical substation. Please note, this time frame is a best guest estimate. The Directorate of Public Works is mindful of the impact of outages on residents and food supplies. Residents should turn off electrical items to prevent a power surge. If an outage goes beyond the prescribed time by one hour, call your community center for updates.

Ongoing

Kolekole — Partial lane closures at Kolekole Avenue from Cadet Sheridan to Humphreys roads, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., through Oct. 31, in order to repave the road.

Aliamanu Military Reservation Lane Closure — Partial lane closures for soil sampling along the westbound lane of Aliamanu Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., until Nov. 2. Traffic will be contra flowed into the eastbound lane. Additional phases occur consecutively; no more than one lane closure at any time.

Airdrome Road — David Boland, Inc. and Keeno Farms continue one-lane road closures along Airdrome Road from the sewage treatment plant to the flight simulator for the installation of a new sanitary sewer lines, until Dec. 31, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., weekdays.

Schofield Road Closure — A road closure, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Waianae Ave (South Corridor) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street to resurface road and landscape work related to the Quad B barracks renovation.

Waianae (North) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street will be designated for two-way traffic during this closure. Phases should conclude Dec. 9. The existing traffic flow will be restored to the original configuration during nonworking hours.

Wisser — Road closures, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., until Nov. 18, at Shafter’s Wisser Road between 7th Street and Arsenal Road for installation of a new water main line. The adjacent parking lot will be accessible by means of the driveway entrance next to Bldg. 525.

Westbound traffic from Simpson Street and Patch Gate headed toward Funston Road will be detoured through Arsenal Road. Eastbound traffic from Funston Road and 7th Street headed toward the Post Exchange and Patch Gate will be detoured through Pierce Street and Arsenal Road.

7th & Arty Hill — Intermittent lane closures for a trenching project for electrical utility work at the intersection of Shafter’s 7th Street and Artillery Hill Road continue, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., until Nov. 23. Residents will receive advance notice if their driveways will be blocked. Access open to Island Palm Communities office.

Back Door — Customers requiring services at the Soldier Support Center, Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, must enter from the back of the building through the lanai walkway due to construction and landscaping projects. Access will be constricted until the end of November.

All human resources, finance, transportation and replacement detachment services remain available during normal duty hours.

