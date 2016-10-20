25th ID trains to counter-IED threats in the Pacific

25th Infantry Division

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The pivot to the Pacific continues to increase the deployment of Soldiers throughout the region where improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, remain a threat to both military and civilian personnel.

The U.S. Army-Pacific Asia Pacific Counter-IED Fusion Center (APCFC) Master C-IED Train the Trainer course is a focal point of these interoperability efforts and is based on standards used to certify U.S. and partner nation Soldiers.

This interoperability allows Soldiers who have been trained in the course to adopt the same C-IED terminology and utilize the same systems. It helps develop leaders within U.S. forces and our partner nations who are capable of providing high-quality training on various C-IED subjects. This also enables building the capacities of U.S partner nations to train autonomously with a higher degree of effectiveness.

The USARPAC APCFC’s Master C-IED T3 Course recently graduated 21 Soldiers, here, on Sept. 23. With support from the 25th Infantry Division, USARPAC APCFC conducts the 15-day Master C-IED T3 Course quarterly in Hawaii.

The purpose of this course is to provide units with leaders capable of training their formations on current C-IED equipment and C-IED tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), integrating IED aspects as part of the training environment during unit collective training, and leveraging the APCFC for the latest IED-related intelligence, training, identity activity, partner nation engagement and other support.

During the course, Soldiers receive hands-on training with IEDs fabricated to replicate actual devices found or reported in the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) region. The course includes training related to unexploded ordnance (UXO), homemade explosives, reacting to IED battle drills while dismounted or mounted, and IED awareness.

Students also receive PACOM threat briefs in order to identify threats specific to enemy TTPs used in PACOM. Furthermore, students learn enemy emplacement tactics, C-IED doctrine and proven tactics in combating the IED threat.

In addition to the Master T3 Course, APCFC can assist with company level and above training, as well as specific country threat briefings for units preparing for a Pacific Pathway mission.

Leaders within 25th ID are focused on being a well-trained, adaptive and deployable force that maintains readiness and capabilities in support of the Contingency Response Force (CRF) missions.

The 25th ID will continue to execute the Pacific Pathways mission in support of the CRF and theater security cooperation program.

In order to sustain the positive impact of this course on partner nation interoperability and the broader C-IED effort in the PACOM region, USARPAC APCFC Master C-IED T3 Courses, here, will conduct four courses in 2017. The courses will be conducted in January, May, July and September 2017.

(Editor’s note: Story provided by 25th ID Engineers.)

Registering for Training

Slots can be reserved now through your schools noncommissioned officer.

Call 25th ID Engineers at (808) 655-4313 or the APCFC Schofield Barracks Hawaii Counter IED training team at (808) 655-6002 for any inquiries about receiving this training.

