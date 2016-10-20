25th Sustainment Brigade earns Supply Excellence Award

Defense Video Imagery Distribution System

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Over the past months, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Command, 25th Infantry Division, has competed in and won the Supply Excellence Awards Program (SEA) competition at the U.S. Army Pacific-level.

It has been selected to compete in the USARPAC Army Award for Maintenance Excellence (AAME) competition.

“It all comes down to pride,” said Capt. Randy Bookwalter, the commander of HHC, 524th CSSB. “They are all subject matter experts in their fields, and they want to be the best at what they do in the entire Army.”

Pride is an important asset to have when preparing to compete in a Department of the Army wide competition. Going against more than 20 other company supply sections in the SEA competition, Sgt. Zachary Sherman, the company supply noncommissioned officer for HHC, 524th CSSB, will have to bring his “A” game.

“Preparing for the Department of the Army level competition, I just want to make sure that all of the little things are perfect,” said Sherman. “It really comes down to proving that you want to win. Winning these competitions, for me, is all about showing exactly how much I love my job.”

Around the same time frame as the SEA, Sgt. Jovan Davis, the HHC, 524th CSSB, motor pool sergeant, will be competing with his two Soldiers in the USARPAC competition of the AAME. Despite having only two Soldiers, Davis has been acknowledged as having one of the best sections in the 25th ID.

“Discipline is what I preach, as well as knowledge,” said Davis. “I encourage my Soldiers to ask questions, because they need to fully understand what they’re doing and why. If they don’t understand the ‘why’ then I have failed them.”

Competitions of this size are difficult to stand out in, but with a supporting command and dedicated Soldiers it makes it that much easier.

“At the end of the day, this success is not a reflection of me. It is a reflection of the hardworking Soldiers in my company,” said Bookwalter.

