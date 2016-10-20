Culinary candidates try out for 2017 Joint Culinary Arts Team-Hawaii

Story and photo by

Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill

8th Military Police Brigade Public Affairs

8th Theater Sustainment Command

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Military culinary candidates from across Oahu participated in tryouts for the 2017 Joint Culinary Arts Team-Hawaii, here, Oct. 5-6.

Each year, members of the Joint Culinary Arts Team-Hawaii spend countless hours prepping and refining their skills to compete in the largest military culinary competition in the U.S. – the Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event, or MCACTE, at Fort Lee, Va. – which last year’s Joint Culinary Arts Team-Hawaii won.

After winning the MCACTE last year, the team then moved on to compete against the top four culinary institutes in the nation, a competition that no military team has ever won.

Even though the team did not win, they did win the highest medal yet, the silver.

While competing is this team’s mission, it is not all these culinary specialists will do. In addition to competing, Sgt. 1st Class Jose Alves, Advanced Culinary Arts Training noncommissioned officer in charge, 516th Signal Brigade, 311th Signal Command (Theater), said the students will learn to increase their skill level. It will prepare them for civilian certifications with the American Culinary Federation, which is an international-level accreditation.

“These are the skills they will need to work for commanding generals as enlisted aides,” said Alves. “As an enlisted aide, they are responsible for all the entertainment that goes on at the general’s quarters.”

So, while the team competes, these culinary specialists will also learn to become culinary professionals.

The next MCACTE is scheduled to take place Feb. 28-March 13, 2017, at Fort Lee, Va.

