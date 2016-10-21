Catastrophic outages greatly annoy residents

Directorate of Public Works

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

Two outages were scheduled on Oct. 15: one at Schofield Barracks and the other at Wheeler Army Airfield.

Both outages exceeded the prescribed ending time; however, one outage lasted almost 18 hours beyond.

• Outages

The Directorate of Public Works is sorry for the many and long power outages we have been experiencing recently. With the age of our electrical system, DPW is trying to perform some preventative repairs before the system fails and causes an unscheduled outage that could be twice as long.

DPW tries to predict as best as it can how long an outage is needed, but sometimes, the unexpected happens and DPW can’t restore power at the predicted time.

An analogy of this is if someone were to get a planned four-hour open-heart surgery. Once the surgeons are well into the operation, they need to complete the job – even if the four hours have passed.

They can’t just stitch the person back up and expect him or her to be fine; they need to finish the job to its entirety.

It’s the same way for our electrical system. If we don’t finish the job, you might have another unscheduled outage very shortly.

DPW is working on ways to improve communication to residents and workers during any outage.

• Wili-Wili residents

The reason you have been experiencing multiple outages this year is so that the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) project can tie into our electrical system.

Normally, when a community is constructed, it has two sources of power. This, however, is not the case for the Wili-Wili neighborhood.

DPW is working on a plan to provide Wili-Wili neighborhood with duplicate source of power that will reduce the amount of outages you have.

There are still more outages that need to be scheduled to complete the CAB project. DPW is trying to hold off on any scheduled outages until after the holiday season. We will also try to combine outages together – whenever possible – to reduce the number of outages needed.

We will also plan outages that affect your neighborhood to take place during the workweek, as suggested by some of you, when the outage is only in housing areas and don’t impact organizations and offices.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this construction phase for the CAB project.

• Schofield Barracks residents

The reason you have been experiencing multiple outages this year is because our electrical system is old and aging and needs a lot of work.

Again, we’re trying to get all of this done to prevent an unscheduled outage that could last double the time of a scheduled outage.

These scheduled projects will help ensure that we have less unscheduled outages in the future.

There is one more outage scheduled for Oct. 29th, and we are re-evaluating the time it takes to restore everyone’s power and may request an outage that is longer than 8 hours for some neighborhoods.

• Communications

Notices about outages are placed in community bulletins, on Facebook and Twitter, on marquees, in emails and the newspaper. Email U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Public Affairs (editor@hawaiiarmyweekly.com) about other resources you use.

