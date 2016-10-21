Community Calendar

Today

Federal Survey Card — Attention, parents! Help generate funds for Hawaii’s public schools. Federal survey cards were sent home with students Sept. 7. Please fill them out and return them, so you can help to generate $40 to $50 million in Impact Aid funds that will benefit all public school students statewide, including yours! For more info, contact the garrison’s School Liaison Office at (808) 655-8326.

Blue Note Hawaii — Hawaii’s jazz club features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, through Oct. 23, at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. Visit www.bluenotehawaii.com.

22 / Saturday

Garth Brooks Concert Tickets — Garth Brooks and special guest Trisha Yearwood, in support of the 75th Commemoration of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, will perform two shows Dec. 10 at the NBC Arena. Tickets go on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. HST.

Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or ticketmaster.com or either Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000 with a limit of eight tickets per purchase. All tickets will cost $69, plus a $6.25 service fee. The first show is at 6:30 p.m., and the second show is at 10 p.m.

Hawaii Theatre Center — “Christopher Morgan & Artists: Pohaku” hightlights storytelling, hula, modern dance, classical music and projection design to explore universal themes of Hawaii’s native people at 7:30 p.m. Call the Box Office at (808) 528-0506, Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 pm, or go in person to the Box Office located at 1130 Bethel St. Special ticket prices of $5 available to low-income qualifiers. Call 528-0506.

Hiking — The Kolekole Trail (hiking and walking) is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

25 / Tuesday

Family Night — Enjoy AMR family gatherings at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the AMR Chapel. This broad-ranging Christian program features fellowship and Bible study from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Child care is provided. Call AMR Chapel at 839-4319.

Schofield Family Night is held Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

26 / Wednesday

Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii — Classes are now being offered for beginning student pipers and drummers starting Oct. 26. Learn a new skill and avocation in Celtic music and culture. All are welcome and no experience or musical background is required. Visit http:www.celticpipeshawaii.org or celticpipesanddrums@gmail.com for an application.

29 / Saturday

Hawaii vs. New Mexico College Football — The Warriors hit the Aloha Stadium field with a 6 p.m. kickoff in a 2016 Mountain West Conference contest. Tickets available at the stadium and online at www.hawaiiathletics.com/.

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting. Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

31 / Monday

Halloween — On-post trick or treating will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

November

5 / Saturday

Taste of Waipahu — Waipahu Community Association hosts its 11th annual free event, 4-10 p.m., at August Ahrens Elementary School, Tucker Field. A wide variety of food vendors, crafts, keiki rides and games available. Visit www.wcawaipahu.org.

11 / Friday

Veteran’s Day Sunset Ceremony — Battleship Missouri Memorial honors Filipino veterans of World War II with a 4:30 p.m. ceremony on the fantail. Free and open to the public. Keynote speaker is U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service will be offered from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Visit USSMissouri.org.

12 / Saturday

Moonlight Paddling — Turtle Bay Resort has launched a brand-new Full Moon Paddle within the calm waters of protected Kawela Bay on a one-hour tour around Kawela Bay on a stand-up paddleboard, Nov. 12 and Dec. 11. Following the tour, guests will return to a roaring bonfire and heavy pupu.

Also offered are outrigger canoe 30-minute rides. Price is $80/person for stand-up and $70/person for outrigger canoe. Call (808) 293-6020.

Ongoing

Mariah Carey in Concert — Ticket sales are underway for one of the best-selling female artists of all time, who will be returning to the NBC Arena, Nov. 23, 25 and 26 with her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour.

Jewish Services — Weekly worship services are held at 7:30 p.m., Fridays, at Aloha Jewish Chapel, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. No Saturday morning services or Monday Bible studies are offered at JBPHH.

Saturday services are available at the Ala Moana Hotel. Call 735-8161.

Service members interested in Jewish Bible study or keiki Hebrew School (Sunday School) may call 348-4560 or visit www.chabadofhawaii.com.

Installation Waste Disposal — For proper disposal in residential areas, contact your local community center. Do not place any cardboard, wood, bulky waste, hazardous materials or green waste in or around dumpsters. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/CurrentResidents.

