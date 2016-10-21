Halloween Happenings

22 / Saturday

Aloun Farms Pumpkin Festival — Public pumpkin picking is held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30, at 91-1440 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei. Features tractor-pulling hayrides, pony rides, farm-style food, picture booth and games. Admission is $3; free for ages 2 and younger. Call 677-9516 or visit alounfarms.com/pumpklinfestival.html.

Great Pumpkin Festival — East Honolulu’s biggest pumpkin patch is where you can pick your own pumpkin and enjoy food booths, arts and crafts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 373-3232 or visit holynativityschool.org.

Spook Life Park — Sea Life Park hosts trick-or-treating, Halloween-themed shows, haunted theater, games and storytelling, 1:30-5:30 p.m. Special price of $10.31. Call 259-2500 or visit sealifeparkhawaii.com.

Zombie Dash Hawaii — Turtle Bay Resorts hosts a 5K run, 4-8 p.m., along Kawela Bay with runners given three “lifelines” to protect themselves from the undead. Cost is $45. Visit turtlebayresort.com/content/zombie dash.

Ghostly Trolley Tour — Noted storytellers tell spooky stories on the Waipahu Ghost Trolley Tour, 5-10 p.m. Tour begins and ends at the Waipahu Town Center. Minimum $10 purchase from any store in the Waipahu Town Center on the day of the event for a free ride on the trolley. Reservations are recommended. Call the Waipahu Community Association at (808) 677-6939 or email wca.waipahu@hawaiiantel.net.

Haunted Forest: Walk of Terror — A 7-acre lot near Kalaeloa Airport becomes a scare zone, through Oct. 31. Hawaii Haunts is open 5-10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight Friday and Saturday. No admission for the Ohana Scare Festival with rides, games, arts and crafts, and retail booths.

The Haunted Forest tour features actors in creepy costumes, special effects and scary sets. Begins at 7 p.m.; $25 at the door. Buy tickets and reserve specific time slots at HawaiiHaunts.com or call 533-9016 for information.

26 / Wednesday

Fort Shafter Costume Parade and Contest — Open to children and adults starting at 3:30 p.m. at FS Library. Everyone in costume will have a chance to win in each category: Scariest, Most Creative and Cutest. Call 438-9521.

28 / Friday

Trunk and Treat at Tropics — Trunk or Treat with MWR in the SB Tropics parking lot from 5-6:30 p.m. For all ages, call 655-5698.

Spook’tacluar Party — Join SB Tropics for an 18 and over Halloween party from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Activities include live DJ, tasty treats, dance and costume contest, and lip sync battle. Call 655-5698.

29 / Saturday

Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival — Street festival, 4:30-10 p.m., at the Hawaii State Art Museum and surrounding areas on Hotel and Richards streets; moves to Chinatown and Aloha Tower Marketplace area for a pub crawl from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with free trolley service connecting each area from 8-11 p.m.

For ages 21 and over, only. Cost for street festival only, $15, before 7 p.m.; $30 after. Visit hallowbaloo.com.

Haunted Wonderland with Deadmau5 — Hawaii Country Club, 94-1211 Kunia Road hosts the Grammy-nominated electronic music producer. Cost is $65. Tickets at Local Motion locations and flavorus.com.

31 / Monday (Halloween)

Schofield Barracks — On-post trick or treating hours are from 5:30-9 p.m.

SB Youth Dance — Fright Night Dance at the SB Youth Center, 6-9 p.m., for 6-12th grades students. Includes costume contest, haunted house, photo booth and pizza party. Call 655-0451.

Category: Calendar, Community