Honolulu District awards $220.4 million in FY16 contracts

| October 21, 2016 | 0 Comments
FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii -- The U.S. Army-Pacific Mission Command Facility project, which the Corps is building for USARPAC, will consolidate USARPAC Headquarters into one facility that will support Mission Command of Army or joint forces across the Asia-Pacific Area of Operations. The District has already finished the first contract for the MCF with the successful completion of a central utilities plant, switch building, communications hub, and arrival building. The District is moving forward with the second contract that includes construction of administrative and special use spaces with supporting mechanical, electrical, and telecommunications systems. (Courtesy photo)

Actions completed in Hawaii and Pacific Region

Honolulu District Public Affairs
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

FORT SHAFTER — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Honolulu District recently completed a very successful Fiscal Year 2016 (FY16) during which 520 contract actions were awarded totaling $220,443,332, including $127.2 million for small business.

Honolulu District contract actions signify the Corps’ commitment to provide high-quality facilities to the armed forces of the United States, and to protect and improve the lives of the people of Hawaii and the region.

The benefit to our Soldiers and families is immeasurable.

Honolulu District is committed to building projects that improve the quality of life for service members and their families, as well as provide jobs that stimulate the local economy.

Significant awards follow:

  • $54.8 million for the Echo Pier Restoration, U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll,
  • $26 million for a Schofield Barracks health clinic parking structure,
  • $24.1 million to repair Bldg. 155 in Quad B, Schofield Barracks,
  • $22.4 million to repair Building 449, Quad D, Schofield Barracks,
  • $16 million for the Pohakuloa Training Area Sewer repair,
  • $6 million for repair of Bldg. 556, Schofield Barracks, and
  • $3.99 million for the American Battle Monuments Commission Courts of the Missing Stone Replacement (Phase 1), National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

