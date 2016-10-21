MWR Briefs



21 / Friday

Buck-a-Burger Night — Buy a burger for $1 at FS Mulligan’s from 3:30-8 p.m. Call 438-1974.

Witches, Vampires, and Ghouls — Attend this Halloween make-up workshop at the SB Arts & Crafts Center from 4-6:30 p.m. for $25. Participants will learn how to create prosthetics with liquid latex, fake blood and specialty costume make-up. Price includes supplies. To register, call 655-4202.

Table Top Gaming — Play a variety of games from 1-4 p.m. at SB Sgt. Yano Library. Light refreshments will be offered. Must be 18 years and older to participate. Call 655-8002.

Magic the Gathering — Bring your cards, friends and join SB Tropics every Friday night at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

22 / Saturday

Adventure Kayaking 101 — Learn to kayak for $59 with Outdoor Recreation from 8:30-11:30 a.m. as we cruise the various beaches around Oahu. Event is great for the whole family and usually has many opportunities for turtle spotting. Transportation (up to 12 people), equipment and instruction provided. Bring water, snacks and sunscreen. To sign-up, call 655-0143.

Bull Ride — Take a ride every Saturday in October at 8 p.m. at the SB Tropics Recreation Center. Call 655-5698.

Dungeons & Dragons Meet-up — An open-ended role-playing game every Saturday at 6 p.m. at SB Tropics. Call 655-5698.

23 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket at Tropics — Every Sunday at SB Tropics, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue. Watch your favorite teams go head to head. Doors open 30 minutes before the first game. Be sure to check out the Sunday breakfast menu. Call 655-5698.

Sunday Brunch — Enjoy Sunday Brunch Buffet at the FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $24.95/person. Reservations encouraged. Call 438-1974.

24 / Monday

Make your Own Sundae Monday — The dessert station at the FS Hale Ikena’s Grand Buffet will offer you the chance to build your own ice cream sundae, so make room for dessert at the same grand price of $14.95 for the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB KoleKole Bar & Grill, 1249 KoleKole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Pau Hana Social — SB Kolekole Bar & Grill offers end of workday food and drink specials, 5-7 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; plus 4-6 p.m., Thursdays.

25 / Tuesday

Resiliency through Art — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202, as registration is required.

Chess at SB Tropics – Play chess every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and take part in one-on-one and team challenges. Interested in forming at team? Call 655-5698.

Taco Tuesday Night — Every Tuesday come to the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill for Taco Tuesday Night. Enjoy three tacos, rice and beans for only $4.99/person from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

26 / Wednesday

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Wednesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at SB Sgt. Yano Library. Call 655-8002.

Dominoes — Attend SB Tropics every Wednesday in October for a Halloween dominoes tournament at 11 a.m. Call 655-5698.

FS Costume Parade and Contest — Open to children and adults starting at 3:30 p.m. at FS Library. Everyone in costume will have a chance to win in each category: scariest, most creative and cutest. Call 438-9521.

Teen Manga Club — Whether you’re a manga/anime expert or just getting into it, all teens are welcome to join our club, 3:30 p.m. We’ll be discussing popular manga titles, anime titles and pushing our creativity with various activities. This month’s theme will be “Accessories for Cosplay,” at SB Sgt. Yano Library, 1565 Kolekole Ave., Bldg. 560. Call 655-8002.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

27 / Thursday

Mom & Tots — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. For a mom/parent/guardian to enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4202.

Clay Hand Building — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center from 1-3 p.m. The first session is $25; additional sessions are $5. Call 655-4202.

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m., get 10 wings for $3, 20 wings for $5. Call 438-1974.

Texas Hold’em Poker — Sign up Thursdays at SB Tropics by 6 p.m. for a night of cards, drinks and food. Cost is $10. Win Exchange gift cards of $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Newly renovated Tropics is located at Foote Avenue, Bldg. 589. Call 655-5698.

9-Ball Pool Tournament at Tropics — Join us every Thursday at 6 p.m. for a 9-ball single elimination and sudden death tournament at SB Tropics. Call 655-5698.

Book Talk — See if you can convince others to read your favorite reads or be convinced by others to read something new, 6-7:30 p.m. at SB Tropics. Snacks will be provided. Bring a friend. This is a free event.

A $15 Walmart gift card will be given away each month. If you don’t have a book, you’ll be able to pick out one from a selection provided by Sgt. Yano Library. Must be 18 years or older to participate at the Tropics. Call 655-5698.

28 / Friday

Using LinkedIn & Social Media — Build your network by utilizing social media and develop your LinkedIn profile at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. to net a job.

Paint and Sip — Grab a glass, an apron and a seat in the SB Tropics Ono Room, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue, at 7 p.m. A local artist will instruct you through an original piece of art. All materials are supplied. All skill levels welcome. Includes two hours of instruction for $35/person, which is non-refundable. To register, call 655-4202.

29 / Saturday

Dungeons & Dragons — Dungeons & Dragons open ended role playing game. Participants are seated around a tabletop. Each player controls only a single character, which represents an individual in a fictional setting. The only items required to play the game is a number of polyhedral dice, and if you wish, you can bring in your miniature figures.

It’s every Saturday in October at 6 p.m. SB Tropics is located at Foote Avenue, Bldg. 589. Call 655-5698.

Ongoing

Youth Sports and Fitness Free Homeschool PE — Homeschool PE classes are underway for the new school year. Youth Sports provides homeschool fitness activities, such as basketball, croquette and flag football.

FMWR also provides activities, such as 4-H, Health Rocks and hiking. These programs are free to our military homeschool community. Children must be registered with CYS Services. Call 655-6465.

Category: Calendar