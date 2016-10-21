TAMC Tip: Mammogram

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among American women, and it’s also one of the leading causes of cancer deaths.

The best way to detect breast cancer is with a mammogram. Women should have mammograms every two years from age 50-74 years old.

If you are 40 to 49 years old, talk to your doctor about when to start and how often to get a mammogram. Also talk to your doctor if you have any symptoms or changes in your breast, or if breast cancer runs in your family.

For more information, contact your primary care manager at (808) 433-2778 to schedule an appointment.

Category: Community, Health