Transitioning Soldiers have many resources that provide help

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Advocates from various Army programs, here, recognize the importance of supporting our transitioning Soldiers during one of the biggest transitions of their lives – separating from the military.

“You have served our country, now it’s our turn to help you,” was the message from one career advocate to a recent veteran who continues to fully transition back to civilian life after separating from the Army two years ago.

Career advisors and job placement specialists from Army programs, such as the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP), the Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness Program, Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC) liaisons, as well as senior leaders, are working to mentor Soldiers transitioning out of the military by connecting them with installation resources and services backed by federal laws in place to support veterans as they transition back to civilian life.

The advocates are researching various methods to assist veterans and their families to integrate back into society, such as job placement with federal or non-federal employers, pursuing higher education degrees or entrepreneurship.

If you are a transitioning Soldier or recently transitioned veteran seeking direct employment with a federal agency, you may be eligible for job placement under Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA), which allows federal agencies an option to appoint eligible veterans – without competition. Veterans are eligible under VRA if they meet the following terms:

Is a disabled veteran; or

A veteran who has served on active duty in the armed forces during a war, or in a campaign or expedition for which a campaign badge has been authorized; or

A veteran who, while serving on active duty in the armed forces, participated in a U.S. military operation for which an Armed Forces Service Medal (AFSM) was awarded; or

A recently separated veteran within the last three years.

Career advisors at Schofield Barracks recommend the following job placement tips to assist those seeking federal employment:

1- Attend the “10 Steps to a Federal Job” course offered by ACS Employment Readiness Program. This course is a licensed curriculum taught by Certified Federal Job Search Trainers, and it’s free of charge. It allows transitioning Soldiers and family members to gain a better understanding of the federal government hiring process, learn successful federal job search tips and federal resume writing strategies. View the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation calendar at www.himwr.com to sign up for the course.

2- Following completion of attending the course, “10 Steps to a Federal Job,” use the Military to Federal Job Crosswalk website (at www.mil2fedjobs.com) to identify your top five occupational groups and series, or job titles. This resource is the only Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) to General Service (GS) cross-reference guide to match your MOS to GS interests online.

3- Use the Army’s Fully Automated System for Classification (FASCLASS) website (at https://acpol2.army.mil/fasclass/search_fs/search_fasclass_result.asp) as a tool to search for position descriptions.

4- Create your top five resumes based on your selected position descriptions recently identified. When an open position that you are qualified for becomes available at www.usajobs.gov, you can complete the application process easily by submitting a resume already prepared and tailored (with minor editing) to that job announcement. Your USAJOBS account allows you to store up to five resumes.

5- Obtain at least two letters of recommendation.

If you are a transitioning Soldier or a veteran searching for your next career move, just know there are resources available to help. You can meet with representatives from the ACS Employment Readiness Program or CPAC, face-to-face, if have questions by attending the Community Readiness Expo on Thursdays, anytime from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nehelani Banquet and Conferencing Center (at 1249 Kolekole Ave. Schofield Barracks).

Be on the lookout for future articles with more tips focused to assist transitioning Soldiers and veterans in U.S. Army, Hawaii.

For more information regarding special hiring authorities for veterans, visit the U.S. Office of Personnel Management at www.opm.gov. and www.fedshirevets.gov.

• Points of Contact

Call the ACS Employment Readiness Program at (808) 655-4227 or SFL-TAP at (808) 655-1028.

