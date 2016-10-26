News Briefs: Oct. 28, 2016

28 / Friday

Evacuation Drill — Motorists should be alert and prepared to stop about designated locations in the vicinity of Wheeler Middle and Elementary School from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., this morning, when the school is conducting its annual evacuation drill to test evacuation plans for students and teachers.

Military Spouse Employment Partnership — This is an employment and career partnership, launched by Dr. Jill Biden in 2011, connecting military spouses with more than 335 partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses in portable careers. Learn more at https://msepjobs.militaryonesource.mil.



Cybersecurity — October is Army Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of cybersecurity practices that help improve the overall Army security posture. Learn more about what’s being done at https://www.army.mil/standto/archive_2016-10-04/?s_cid=standto.

AcademyWomen — This eMentor program has launched a newly expanded, interactive website for military women. Get details by visiting www.ementorprogram.org and clicking on “MilitaryWomen eMentor.”

City Survey — A local company is completing a comprehensive analysis of the community impacts resulting from the Army’s reduction of troops at Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter on behalf of the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development at the City and County of Honolulu.

The company requests you complete a brief survey, here: http://tinyurl.com/hbdk9qr. Watch this video for more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-jomEjLfoIf.

VERA/VSIP — Civilian garrison employees considering Voluntary Early Retirement Authority and Voluntary Separation Incentive Pay should take a survey by Nov. 1 to determine their interest. Call (808) 656-1680 for details.

Combined Federal Campaign — The Hawaii-Pacific Area Combined Federal Campaign encourages you to donate to the CFC. Pledges made by service members and other federal employees during the campaign season (through Dec. 15) support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world. Visit http://www.cfc-hawaii.org.

ESD Survey — The Education Services Division’s is conducting an educational needs assessment survey to determine if its programs and services are meeting the needs of its customers at the Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter/Tripler Education Complex.

The survey can be completed in approximately 15 minutes at https://sslcac.hqda.pentagon.mil/Checkbox/Survey.aspx?s=38886bb44edb49af9e497c635997101f. This survey is a CAC-enabled document.

31 / Monday

Halloween — Trick-or-treat (and trunk-or-treat) hours will be 5:30-9 p.m. Watch this space for additional information from the garrison.

November



1 / Tuesday

HSO — The Housing Services Office, Schofield Barracks, will be closed today at 11 a.m. for an official function. It will reopen for business at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2.

2 / Wednesday

CIE — Soldiers, civilians and families are invited to the Community Information Exchange at 9-10:30 a.m., at the Nehelani, Schofield Barracks. Learn what’s happening on the installations during the next three months and ask subject matter experts your questions about services and programs.

3 / Thursday

FS Library — New computer furniture will be installed in the Fort Shafter Library on Nov. 3-4, so computers will not be available for public use on those days. Alternate libraries are Salt Lake Public, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Schofield’s Sgt. Yano library. All others services will remain open at FS Library.

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 1 st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats. 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

Category: Calendar, Education, Observances