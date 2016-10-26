Sappers hold ceremony to observe Hispanic Heritage Month

Story and photo by

Sgt. Jon Heinrich

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — America’s diversity has been one of our nation’s greatest strengths since it was founded.

Hispanic-Americans have long played an integral role in America’s rich culture and proud heritage.

The 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, hosted a ceremony, Oct. 14, at the 25th Sustainment Brigade Dining Facility, here, to honor Hispanic-Americans who have helped shape America into the nation that it is today.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate the contribution of American citizens whose ancestors originated from Spain, Mexico, Central America and South America.

“Hispanics have helped shape this nation,” said Lt. Col. Alberto Rodriguez, the chief of knowledge management for U.S. Army-Pacific and guest speaker for the event.

“This year’s theme is Embracing, Enriching and Enabling America,” Rodriguez said. “Hispanics, like many other people, embrace the idea of this nation. We believe in self-determination, in liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“We not only embrace these values; we also enrich (them) with our culture, with our traditions, with our beliefs, with our work ethics, with our ideals,” Rodriguez added. “Hispanics made contributions in many fields that enabled the greatness of this nation.”

Some of the Hispanic-Americans who were recognized during the ceremony for their contributions include physicist Luis Walter Alvarez, Mexican American musician Ritchie Valens, Korean War pilot Capt. Manuel Fernandez, Nobel Peace Prize winner Severo Ochoa and Congressional Medal of Honor awardee Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez.

“We serve in so many capacities as members of the armed forces defending American liberties, as teachers and mentors in schools and communities, operators, business owners, religious leaders, serving in the Supreme Court and also Congress,” Rodriguez said.

Hispanic-American Soldiers currently serving in the Army continue a legacy of professionalism, selfless service, dignity and respect, epitomizing the Army’s ability to seek out, access, develop and fully utilize the individual talents and backgrounds of our Soldiers.

“Days like today make me very proud to be an American,” said Col. Danielle Ngo, commander of the 130th Eng. Bde. “We are one of the greatest nations on this planet because we have so many diverse people, and we grow and build as part of a bigger team.”

The U.S. Army strongly embraces diversity as a way to create a system that maximizes individual talents, increases morale and greatly enhances military effectiveness. Hispanic-American Soldiers’ personal experience, sense of family and duty-bound honor are an important part of the Army team.

Category: Education, News, Observances