Garrison continues to emphasize energy conservation

Santiago Hernandez

Directorate of Public Works

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — October is Energy Awareness Month.

The Directorate of Public Works, or DPW, asks all units, Soldiers, family members and the civilian workforce to take an opportunity to reflect on their current energy practices and set reduction and efficiency goals for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Army continues to stress energy conservation as the cheapest means to reduce costs.

Here are some easy to follow tips to conserve energy:

•Close all windows and doors for air-conditioned spaces. Set thermostats to 74 degrees Fahrenheit for cooled areas, which is the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii standard.

•Turn off window A/C units in unoccupied rooms. Each unit can cost the Army up to $2,400 for year-round use.

•Turn off lights and heating, ventilation and A/C (HVAC) units – including window A/C units — when they are not in use, particularly during weeknights, weekends, deployments and holidays. Also, aircraft hangar lights are included.

•Unit arms room exterior lights should be on at night; however, they should be off during the daytime.

•Minimize the number of refrigerators and coffee pots. Consolidate usage in offices and organizations.

•Turn off all office and shop equipment, that is, printers, copiers, computers, battery chargers, and shredders, at the end of the day. During work hours, shut them off, if it’s practical, when they are not being used.

•Consolidate rear detachments (personnel administrative areas, work areas, etc.) into as few buildings as possible. Use the least amount of living and working space when possible.

•Practice full load washing and drying, and turn off utility lights when not in use.

•Ensure surrounding grounds are watered between the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Only water during hours of limited visibility. Sprinklers should be limited to 15 minutes of watering and directed only at green space.

•Submit work orders for broken doors or glass, non-functioning A/C controls and equipment, broken light timers/sensors and leaking water fixtures.

•When practical, consolidate trips, that is, carpool. Walk or ride a bike, when practical.

•Shut off vehicles when not in use; these include GSA TMP/NTV and tactical vehicles.

Whether you are a Soldier, family member, civilian employee or a military retiree using USAG-HI installation privileges, everyone is responsible for conserving energy and water.

The days of excessive cheap energy are gone. In order to secure tomorrow’s energy resources and sustain a resilient, world-class Army, we must start conserving energy today.

It is easy to join the movement. Just turn it off when not in use!

• Points of Contact

Waste and abuse should not be tolerated. Report waste and abuse to the DPW Help Desk at (808) 656-1275 or the DPW energy conservation manager at (808) 656-3289 (office) or (808) 864-1079 (cell).

Energy theft should immediately be reported to the Military Police. Call 656-7114 (North Oahu) or 438-7114 (South Oahu).

• More Online

Get additional tips online at https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/save-energy-and-money/house hold-tips-and-resources.

Learn more about Army efforts at www.army.mil/stand to/archive_2016-10-24/?s_cid=standto.

