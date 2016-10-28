921st Contracting Battalion activates at Wheeler

| October 28, 2016 | 0 Comments
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Patrick J. Badar, commander of 413th Contracting Support Brigade (behind the flag), and Lt. Col. Daphne H. Austin, commander, 921st Contracting Battalion (in front of the flag), uncase the colors during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Patrick J. Badar (behind the flag), commander of 413th Contracting Support Brigade , and Lt. Col. Daphne H. Austin (in front of the flag), commander, 921st Contracting Battalion, uncase the colors during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

Unit holds uncasing, re-stationing ceremony at Schofield

Kristen Wong
Contributing Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A former Alabama unit has ceremonially joined the U.S. Army Hawaii community after unfurling its colors, Oct. 25.

The 921st Contracting Battalion held an Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center, here.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Command Sgt. Maj. Babette Bell (center), senior enlisted advisor, 921st Contracting Battalion, prepares to hand the colors to Lt. Col. Daphne H. Austin, commander, 921st Contracting Bn., and Col. Patrick J. Badar, commander of 413th Contracting Support Brigade, during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Command Sgt. Maj. Babette Bell (center), senior enlisted advisor, 921st Contracting Battalion, prepares to hand the colors to Lt. Col. Daphne H. Austin, commander, 921st Contracting Bn., and Col. Patrick J. Badar, commander of 413th Contracting Support Brigade, during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

The two-year-old unit was activated aboard Wheeler Army Airfield, Oct. 16. It has seven contracting teams working under the battalion, three of which are in Hawaii, two in Alaska and two in Japan.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Patrick J. Badar, commander of 413th Contracting Support Brigade, offers remarks during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Patrick J. Badar, commander of 413th Contracting Support Brigade, offers remarks during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

The battalion’s mission is to provide supplies and services to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Pacific Command – both in theater and on an expeditionary level.

“This is a significant increase by 100 percent of the brigade’s capacity,” said Col. Patrick J. Badar, commander, 413th Contracting Support Brigade, the parent command of 921st Contracting Bn. “Now we can deploy multiple locations throughout the (area of responsibility).”

Badar emphasized that the AOR encompasses more than 9,000 miles and that the brigade has provided support in missions such as disaster relief and humanitarian assistance.

Before becoming commander of the 413th, Badar previously served as deputy director of Technical Center, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Strategic Command at Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

“This is a historical moment that many of us will recount for years,” said Lt. Col. Daphne H. Austin, the commander of 921st Contracting Bn. “The uncasing of these colors today symbolizes the trust and confidence that Army Contracting Command has placed in the 413th Contracting Bde. and the 921st Contracting Bn.”

Austin recognized the seven teams for their efforts in getting the unit ready by Oct. 16.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 413th Contracting Support Brigade Color Guard presents the colors during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 413th Contracting Support Brigade Color Guard presents the colors during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

“The amount of work and effort invested into this battalion will not go unnoticed,” she said. “That investment will provide a healthy return because the 921st will soon be among the most trained and ready entities in the history of Army Contracting Command. I am looking forward to our future together and watching all of our folks in the battalion soar to new heights. … That experience for me will be priceless.”

Austin, whose first duty station was Schofield Barracks, has returned after last serving as director of Mission and Installation Contracting Command in Fort Benning, Ga.

Two years ago, the 921st Contracting Bn. first activated in Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala. It was originally called the 921st Contingency Contracting Bn.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Lt. Col. Daphne H. Austin, commander, 921st Contracting Battalion, offers remarks during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Lt. Col. Daphne H. Austin, commander, 921st Contracting Battalion, offers remarks during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

Its insignia bears American red, white and blue, along with numerous symbols, including a Redstone rocket to represent its origins in Alabama.

Three of the unit’s contracting teams were instrumental during deployments in the last two years in the U.S. Central Command’s AOR.

“We’re all very excited to make the transition from Army Contracting Command to be an expeditionary contracting command,” said Maj. Toney Brantley, the battalion S-3 operations officer for 921st Contracting Bn. “We look forward to being a force multiplier to the 25th Infantry Division and other associated USARPAC units.”

 

 

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 25th Infantry Division Woodwind Quintet performs during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 25th Infantry Division Woodwind Quintet performs during the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

 

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Command Sgt. Maj. Babette Bell (front left), senior enlisted advisor, 921st Contracting Battalion, Lt. Col. Daphne H. Austin (front second from left), commander, 921st Contracting Bn., and Col. Patrick J. Badar (front second from right), commander of 413th Contracting Support Brigade, pose for a picture with personnel after the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Command Sgt. Maj. Babette Bell (front left), senior enlisted advisor, 921st Contracting Battalion, Lt. Col. Daphne H. Austin (front second from left), commander, 921st Contracting Bn., and Col. Patrick J. Badar (front second from right), commander of 413th Contracting Support Brigade, pose for a picture with personnel after the Uncasing and Re-Stationing Ceremony at Martinez Physical Fitness Center aboard Schofield Barracks, Oct. 25, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: Change of command, Leadership, News, Observances

Leave a Reply

«
»

On-Post Alerts

Alerts

Alerts

There are no current alerts.

| August 8, 2016 | 1 Comment

Subscribe

Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.

Privacy guaranteed. We never share your info.
Subscribe via RSS Feed Browse USAG-HI Photos on Flickr Watch USAG-HI Videos on YouTube

Recent Photos

Flickr is currently unavailable.

Recent News Videos