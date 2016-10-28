Community Calendar



28 / Friday



Halloween & More — The Exchange has a new site at www.facebook.com/hawaiiexchange. Get details about Halloween events; the new Boston Market restaurant opening, today; Sgt. Smith Theater’s “Fright Night at the Movies,” Saturday; and more.

29 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Garth Brooks Concert Tickets — An additional show with superstars Garth Brooks and special guest Trisha Yearwood, in support of the 75th Commemoration of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, is added for 8 p.m., Dec. 9 in addition to two shows Dec. 10 at the NBC Arena. Tickets are available for the Dec. 9 show on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or ticketmaster.com or either Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000 with a limit of eight tickets per purchase. All tickets will cost $69, plus a $6.25 service fee.

Hawaii Fish & Dive Expo — More than 100 diving, fishing, boating and outdoor lifestyle vendors will populate the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, Saturday, noon-5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit www.fishdiveexpo.com.

Symphony of Star Trek — Hawaii Symphony Orchestra kicks off the “MusicthatPOPS” season with “Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage” performance, 7:30 p.m., at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Clips from various “Star Trek” series and films will be projected on the big screen while you enjoy the music and boldly go where no man, has gone before!

Families are welcome and costumes are encouraged. Military tickets available with valid ID for $20. Online tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

30 / Sunday

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra — Holst’s “The Planets,” a multimedia experience, is the featured piece of the 4 p.m. performance featuring acclaimed violinist Ray Chen at the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall. Military tickets are $20 with ID; get them at the Blaisdell Box Office.

31 / Monday

Halloween — On-post trick or treating will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

November

1 / Tuesday

Family Night — Enjoy AMR family gatherings at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the AMR Chapel. This broad-ranging Christian program features fellowship and Bible study from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Child care is provided. Call AMR Chapel at 839-4319.

Schofield Family Night is held Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting. Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

4 / Friday

Comedian Ron White — Blue Collar Comedy Tour star “Tater Salad” White takes the stage at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $35.

5 / Saturday

Taste of Waipahu — Waipahu Community Association hosts its 11th annual free event, 4-10 p.m., at August Ahrens Elementary School, Tucker Field. A wide variety of food vendors, crafts, keiki rides and games available. Visit www.wcawaipahu.org/.

11 / Friday

Veteran’s Day Sunset Ceremony — Battleship Missouri Memorial honors Filipino veterans of World War II with a 4:30 p.m. ceremony on the fantail. Free and open to the public. Keynote speaker is U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service will be offered from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Visit USSMissouri.org.

12 / Saturday

Moonlight Paddling — Turtle Bay Resort has launched a brand-new Full Moon Paddle within the calm waters of protected Kawela Bay on a one-hour tour around Kawela Bay on a stand-up paddleboard, Nov. 12 and Dec. 11. Following the tour, guests will return to a roaring bonfire and heavy pupu.

Also offered are outrigger canoe 30-minute rides. Price is $80/person for stand-up and $70/person for outrigger canoe. Call (808) 293-6020.

Mariah Carey in Concert — Ticket sales are underway for one of the best-selling female artists of all time, who will be returning to the Neil Blaisdell Arena, Nov. 23, 25 and 26 with her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour.

Ongoing

Federal Survey Card — Parents, help generate funds for Hawaii’s public schools. Federal survey cards were sent home with students Sept. 7. Please fill them out and return them, so you can help to generate $40 to $50 million in Impact Aid funds that will benefit all public school students statewide, including yours! For more info, contact the garrison’s School Liaison Office at (808) 655-8326.

Jewish Services — Weekly worship services are held at 7:30 p.m., Fridays, at Aloha Jewish Chapel, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. No Saturday morning services or Monday Bible studies are offered at JBPHH.

Saturday services are available at the Ala Moana Hotel. Call 735-8161.

Service members interested in Jewish Bible study or keiki Hebrew School (Sunday School) may call 348-4560 or visit www.chabadofhawaii.com.

Installation Waste Disposal — For proper disposal in residential areas, contact your local community center. Do not place any cardboard, wood, bulky waste, hazardous materials or green waste in or around dumpsters. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/CurrentResidents.

Food for Families — ASYMCA at WAAF has an emergency food locker to assist families. It’s open 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 624-5645.

