Exchange updates: 2016 Toyland toy books slated for early November release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military kids hone in on the perfect holiday gift idea.

Its 2016 Toyland toy book was released Oct. 21 in the continental United States and Nov. 4 elsewhere, including Hawaii.

Stocked with the hottest fall toys for boys and girls of all ages, the Toyland toy book features a special assortment of toys tested by real military children, identifiable by the Military Brat-Approved logo, including products from Disney, Hasbro, Barbie, Lego, Nerf, Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, Mattel and Huffy.

Thumbs up

“The Military Brat Approved program is just another example of the Exchange’s efforts to serve the unique needs of the greatest customers in the world,” said retired Army Col. Thomas Ockenfels, the Exchange’s director of staff. “We want to make sure that this holiday season – or any gift-giving occasion – leaves a smile on the faces of our customers’ military brats.”

The toy book’s cover will feature a caricature of Alexander Johnson, who won a $500 Exchange gift card for winning the Exchange’s 2016 Toyland sweepstakes. Johnson was selected from nearly 200 young Exchange shoppers worldwide who submitted in 10 words or less what it means to them to be a military brat.

His entry read, “What it means to be a Military Brat. … It means coming home to a hero every day!”

The Exchange is also offering fee-free layaway through Dec. 24 to help parents keep their military brats’ gifts away from prying eyes before the holidays. For information on fee-free layaway, contact your local Exchange’s customer service desk.

Shoppers can also visit shopmyexchange.com to browse the season’s hottest toys. Online purchases of $49 ship for free when paying with a Military Star card.

Caroline’s Cart readied to assist special needs shoppers

SCHOFIELD BARRRACKS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service makes serving all of its customers a priority; that’s why the Hawaii Exchange is introducing a new shopping cart specially designed for children and adults with special needs.

Caroline’s Cart, named for the special needs daughter of the cart’s inventor, Drew Ann Long, allows parents and caregivers to bring a special needs individual shopping without having to maneuver a wheelchair and shopping cart at the same time.

Featuring a contoured seat that is comfortable for those with low muscle tone and that keeps occupants upright, Caroline’s Cart can accommodate individuals up to 250 pounds in weight. The cart also features a locking stability brake and movable handles that make getting occupants in and out of the seat easy.

“For the parents and caregivers of special needs individuals, activities many of us take for granted, such as pushing a shopping cart through a store, are complicated and involved tasks,” said Robert Rice, general manager. “Introducing Caroline’s Cart is the least we can do to show our appreciation for those who so selflessly look after those who cannot fully care for themselves on a daily basis.”

New Military Star cardholders receive special savings discount

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Military shoppers at the Hawaii Exchange can get a jump on their holiday shopping with an extra discount on first-day purchases with a new Military Star card through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

Shoppers who use a new card for the first time from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10 will receive a 15 percent discount on all purchases, instead of the standard 10 percent discount that is regularly offered.

The discount is valid in-store at Schofield and Hickam Exchange facilities and online at shopmyexchange.com. It can be combined with other promotions. The discount will appear as a credit on shoppers’ first billing statements.

Each time cardholders make a purchase with their Military Star card, they earn points as part of a rewards program. Cardholders earn two points for every $1 spent in Exchange stores, food courts, mall vendors and on shopmyexchange.com.

Shoppers automatically receive a $20 Military Star Rewards card for every 2,000 points earned. The card can be redeemed anywhere Exchange gift cards are accepted.

Benefits

Other benefits of the card include these:

•Competitive interest rate of 10.49 percent, which is an industry-leading interest rate.

•No annual, late or over-limit fees.

•10 percent off Exchange food court purchases.

•5-cents-per-gallon savings at Exchange gas stations.

•Free standard shipping at shopmyex change.com.

More Online

To apply for a Military Star card, authorized shoppers can visit the Hawaii Exchange or log on to www.MyECP.com.

