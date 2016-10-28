FMWR Briefs

28 / Friday

Using LinkedIn & Social Media — Build your network by utilizing social media and develop your LinkedIn profile at Schofield Barracks Army Community Service from 10-11 a.m. to net a job.

Hawaiian Luau Buffet — Both SB Kolekole Bar & Grill and FS Hale Ikena feature a delicious Hawaiian Feast for only $14.95 on the final Friday of each month. Call 655-4466.

Buck-a-Burger Night — Buy a burger for $1 at Fort Shafter Mulligan’s from 3:30-8 p.m. Call 438-1974.

Magic the Gathering — Bring your cards, friends and join SB Tropics every Friday night at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Leilehua Concert Series — Monthly concert with local entertainers at Leilehua Golf Course, 5 p.m. This month features Mark Yamanaka. No cover charge. Call 655-7131.

Paint and Sip — Grab a glass, an apron and a seat in the SB Tropics Ono Room, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue, at 7 p.m. A local artist will instruct you through an original piece of art. All materials are supplied. All skill levels welcome. Includes two hours of instruction for $35/person, which is nonrefundable. To register, call 655-4202.

29 / Saturday

Dungeons & Dragons — It’s an open-ended role-playing game. Participants are seated around a tabletop; each player controls only a single character, which represents an individual in a fictional setting. The only items required to play the game are polyhedral dice, and if you wish, bring in your miniature figures. It’s every Saturday in October at 6 p.m. SB Tropics is located at Foote Avenue, Bldg. 589. Call 655-5698.

Slam the Door Open Mic Night — Every Saturday at 7 p.m., Tropics, enjoy a night of poetry, short fiction readings, acoustic music performances, dance crews, magicians and rap – or tell a joke. To perform or sign-up, call 655-5698.

Bull Ride — Take a ride every Saturday in October at 8 p.m. at the SB Tropics Recreation Center. Call 655-5698.

30 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket at Tropics — Every Sunday at SB Tropics, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue. Watch your favorite teams go head to head. Doors open 30 minutes before the first game. Be sure to check out the Sunday breakfast menu. Call 655-5698.

Sunday Brunch — Enjoy Sunday Brunch Buffet at the FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $24.95/person. Reservations encouraged. Call 438-1974.

31 / Monday

Make your Own Sundae Monday — The dessert station at the FS Hale Ikena’s Grand Buffet will offer you the chance to build your own ice cream sundae, so make room for dessert at the same grand price of $14.95 for the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB KoleKole Bar & Grill, 1249 KoleKole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Pau Hana Social — SB Kolekole Bar & Grill offers end of workday food and drink specials, 5-7 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; plus 4-6 p.m., Thursdays.

November

1 / Tuesday

Resiliency through Art — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202, as registration is required.

Chess at SB Tropics — Play chess every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and take part in one-on-one and team challenges. Interested in forming a team? Call 655-5698.

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program for individuals to learn the basics of anger awareness from noon-1 p.m. at SB ACS. The class will help participants identify their own personal anger cues and ways to de-escalate conflict situations.

Taco Tuesday Night — Every Tuesday come to the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill for Taco Tuesday Night. Enjoy three tacos, rice and beans for only $4.99/person from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

2 / Wednesday

SAFER Group — This discreet group meets weekly to explore issues such as self-esteem, self-care, safety planning and understanding abuse at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

Resume Lab — This two-day lab is reserved for job seekers who have attended an Employment Readiness Program Resume Workshop or who need to update an existing resume. Staff will provide hands-on assistance, 9 a.m.-12 noon, at SB ACS. Bring your personal computer. WiFi and limited computers available. Call 655-4227 to register.

Ceramic Turkeys — Paint and glaze a ceramic turkey during normal business hours at SB Arts & Crafts Center from Nov. 2-16. Prices vary by size ($5-$20). Visit at 919 Humphreys Road. Call 655-4202.

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Wednesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at SB Sgt. Yano Library. Call 655-8002.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Coloring for Adults — Held at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and colored pencils provided, as well as tea and cookies at 6:15 p.m. Call 655-8002.

3 / Thursday

FRG Funds Custodian — Held at SB Nehelani Conference & Banquet Center from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for FRG leaders, funds custodians and command representatives to gain a clear understanding of the various funds available and the types of purchases that can be made with each fund. It also clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of the funds custodian and alternate. Call 655-4227.

Money Management — Held at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Focuses on the core concepts of personal finances. Learn how budgeting, credit and investing fit into your overall financial plan and take away the “Steps to Financial Success.”

1-2-3 Magic —Three-week series offered every other month at SB ACS from noon-1:30 p.m. Breaks down the task of parenting into three straightforward jobs. Call 655-4227.

Book Talk at the Tropics — See if you can convince others to read your favorite reads or be convinced by others to read something new, 6-7:30 p.m., at SB Tropics, Foote Avenue, Bldg. 589. Snacks will be provided. Bring a friend. Call 655-5698.

Mom & Tots — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. For a mom/parent/guardian to enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4202.

Clay Hand Building — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center from 1-3 p.m. The first session is $25; additional sessions are $5. Call 655-4202.

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m. Get 10 wings for $3, 20 wings for $5. Call 438-1974.

Texas Hold’em Poker — Sign up Thursdays at SB Tropics by 6 p.m. for a night of cards, drinks and food. Cost is $10. Win Exchange gift cards of $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Newly renovated Tropics is located at Foote Avenue, Bldg. 589. Call 655-5698.

9-Ball Pool Tournament at Tropics — Join us every Thursday at 6 p.m. for a 9-ball single elimination and sudden death tournament at SB Tropics. Call 655-5698.

4 / Friday

Family Child Care — Interested in running your own child care business? Come to the new applicant brief from 9-11 a.m. at the SB FCC Office, 730 Leilehua Ave., Bldg. 645. Call 655-8373.

10 Steps to a Federal Job — Need help with your federal resume? Come learn about the “10 Steps to a Federal Job” at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-noon. Call 655-4227.

Acing the Interview — Prepare to answer the tough interview questions and practice with a mock interview at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

ACTs — The registration deadline is Dec. 10 for ACTs. Call 655-8326.

Command Golf Scramble — Check in between 10-11:30 a.m. at Leilehua Golf Course. For $50/person, get 18-hole green fee, cart fee, free driving range balls, door prizes, flight prizes, pupus and two Mulligans. Shotgun start at noon. Event day registration available, unless sold out. To register, call 655-4653.

Paint and Sip — Grab a glass, an apron and a seat in the SB Tropics Ono Rm., Bldg. 589, Foote Ave., at 7 p.m. A local artist will instruct you through an original piece of art. All materials are supplied. All skill levels welcome. Includes two hours of instruction for $35/person, which is nonrefundable. To register, call 655-4202.

Ongoing

Youth Sports and Fitness Free Homeschool PE — Homeschool PE classes are underway for the new school year. Youth Sports provides homeschool fitness activities, such as basketball, croquette and flag football.

FMWR also provides activities, such as 4-H, Health Rocks and hiking. These programs are free to our military homeschool community. Children must be registered with CYS Services. Call 655-6465.

Friday with Friends — This support group meeting is a peer-support gathering for surviving family members, offered every 1st Friday of the month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Currently, yoga is being offered. Call 655-4227.

SKIES Dance Classes — Participate in dance at SKIES Unlimited Aliamanu Military Reservation and SB studios. The SKIES Dance program offers a variety of dance classes, including rhythm in motion for 2 year olds; beginner/intermediate dance combo for ballet and tap, for 3-5 and 6-9 year olds; hip-hop; and ballroom dancing. Call 655-9818.

SKIES Unlimited Hula Classes — SB and AMR host hula classes for $35/month. Call 655-9818 for class availability or log onto the www.himwr.com for more details.

SKIES Unlimited School of Art — Has your child always wanted to learn to play the guitar, drums or keyboard? Open to CYS Services registered children ages 7-18 at $55/month. Call 655-9818.

Category: Calendar, Community