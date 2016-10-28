Footsteps in Faith: Chaplain envisions we are all God’s ‘pumpkins’

Chaplain (Capt.)

Robert Patterson

25th Special Troops Battalion

25th Sustainment Brigade

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — For most of the country back on the mainland, the crisp cool air of the fall season has arrived.

The leaves are changing colors, Christmas decorations have been popping up in stores (albeit, for months, in some cases), cooks are dusting off their special holiday meal recipes, and the candy aisles are overflowing with giant bags of sweet treats in anticipation of Halloween.

Another popular symbol of both the fall season and Halloween is the pumpkin.

I read recently that being a person of faith is a lot like being a pumpkin. While I am getting older and fighting the battle of the expanding mid-section, at first, I didn’t like being described as a pumpkin. But now I feel differently. Let me explain.

Just like a family excitedly searching the patch for their special pumpkin to be proudly displayed on their porch, Scripture tells us the Lord chooses us, and is proud to call us his own. He looks past all the dirt and imperfections on our surface, and sees what we will become when he is finished with his work in us.

The Bible describes how God picks us up from the dirt and sin of the world, and washes us off with his forgiveness. Then he opens us up and cleans out the inside.

It requires some carving and may be a difficult process to undergo as he carefully removes all the seeds of doubt, hate, greed and fear, and replaces them with seeds of faith, hope and love.

The result of these internal changes are seen on the outside as our countenance is changed, revealing a new smile and a face through which his light shines out into the darkness for all to see.

The good news this Halloween is that through faith in God, an everyday, ordinary squash can be transformed into a lantern of light, shining as a beacon in the dark night, and lighting the path for others to follow.

So this year, if you’re feeling like a plain ole squash, just remember you’ve been chosen, cleaned, lit up from the inside and carved into just the perfect shape God has chosen for you.

I guess I can handle being God’s pumpkin, just as long as I don’t start to look like one.

(Editor’s note: Chaplain adapted article with permission from HomeWord Publications, Kelly McFadden, www.crosswalk.com.)

Category: Community, Footsteps in Faith