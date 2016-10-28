Halloween, clinic parking, crime addressed

Col. Shannon-Mikal Lucas

Director, Emergency Services

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, and

Commander, 8th Military Police Brigade,

8th Theater Sustainment Command

This month’s Police Call will highlight the crime trends within U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, as well as provide information on upcoming construction, Halloween safety tips and information on abandoned vehicles.

• Current crime trends

Crimes against persons in the form of domestics, with and without assault, and assault and battery, are trending upwards with 13 incidents in October.

There are a number of resources through the Family Advocacy Program for education and classes. Call Army Community Service at (808) 655-4227; for Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy, 24/7, call (808) 624-7233; call Military OneSource at (808) 438-1781 to assist in preventing these occurrences.

• Halloween

As Halloween quickly approaches, we’d like to share a few additional safety tips to ensure we keep our children safe.

Authorized trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m., so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

Children under the age of 10 require an adult escort.

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Military Police on patrols will be handing them out throughout the neighborhoods; however, supplies are limited.

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Tripler Army Medical Center and Schofield Barracks Health Clinic Radiology departments will X-ray candy from 7 to 9 p.m., Oct. 31.

MPs will provide additional walking patrols throughout the housing areas and provide an increased security presence throughout the evening.

• Cars, trucks, SUVs

Abandoned vehicles throughout post have increased dramatically, which has created a burden to remove them. The Directorate of Emergency Services is currently working to remove all abandoned and derelict vehicles from post.

We ask the community please report vehicles that have expired registration or that appear to be abandoned as soon as they are noticed. Doing so would allow us to attempt to locate the registered owner prior to leaving the island and to hold them responsible for properly disposing of their vehicle.

• Clinic parking garage

Beginning Nov. 1, the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks Health will be impacted by the construction of a new parking garage on the clinic’s west parking lot on McCornack Road.

This construction will impact a large number of patrons as parking will be limited.

We’d like to remind the community that illegally parked vehicles will be cited and/or removed at the owner’s expense.

Please allow for an extra 10-15 minutes to find adequate parking if you have an appointment in the area.

