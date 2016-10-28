Halloween Happenings

28 / Friday

Spook’tacluar Party — Join SB Tropics for an 18 and over Halloween party from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Activities include live DJ, tasty treats, dance and costume contest, lip sync battle, prizes and candy hunt competition. Call 655-5698.

Aloun Farms Pumpkin Festival — Public pumpkin picking is held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, at 91-1440 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei. Features tractor-pulling hay rides, pony rides, farm-style food, picture booth and games. Admission is $3; free for ages 2 and younger. Call 677-9516 or visit alounfarms.com/pumpkinfestival.html.

Haunted Forest: Walk of Terror — A 7-acre lot near Kalaeloa Airport becomes a scare zone, through Oct. 31. Hawaii Haunts is open 5-10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight, Friday and Saturday. No admission for the Ohana Scare Festival with rides, games, arts and crafts, and retail booths.

The Haunted Forest tour features actors in creepy costumes, special effects and scary sets. Begins at 7 p.m.; $25 at the door. Buy tickets and reserve specific time slots at HawaiiHaunts.com or call 533-9016 for information.

29 / Saturday

Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival — Street festival, 4:30-10 p.m., at the Hawaii State Art Museum and surrounding areas on Hotel and Richards streets; moves to Chinatown and Aloha Tower Marketplace area for a pub crawl from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with free trolley service connecting each area from 8-11 p.m.

For ages 21 and over, only. Cost for street festival only, $15, before 7 p.m.; $30 after. Hallowbaloo Ball (includes VIP entrée, food and two drinks) is $80. Visit hallowbaloo.com.

Haunted Wonderland with Deadmau5 — Hawaii Country Club, 94-1211 Kunia Road hosts the Grammy-nominated electronic music producer. Cost is $65, plus service fee. Tickets at Local Motion locations and flavorus.com.

31 / Monday (Halloween)

U.S. Army Hawaii — On-post trick or treating hours are from 5:30-9 p.m.

SB Youth Dance — Fright Night Dance at the SB Youth Center, 6-9 p.m., for 6-12th grades students. Includes costume contest, haunted house, photo booth and pizza party. Call 655-0451.

Halloween Spooktacular — Pearlridge Center, where Halloween festivities are never dampened by poor weather, hosts. Trick-or-treat at participating stores’ “treat stations” throughout Uptown and Downtown from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For children under 12 years and dressed in costume.

MALL TRICK OR TREATING



Sunday, Oct. 30

•Haleiwa Store Lots, 1 p.m.-closing

Monday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)

•Kahala Mall, 5:30-7 p.m.

•Kapolei Marketplace, 5-7 p.m.

•Kapolei Shopping Center, 5-7 p.m.

•Mililani Shopping Center, 5-7 p.m.

•Pearlridge Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

•Windward Mall, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

SAFETY. Get details about Halloween safety at https://www.couponchief.com/guides/hallo ween_safety_tips.

