Preventing domestic violence can’t be overemphasized

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Since 1987, October has been observed across the nation as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, or DVAM.

Each October, the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) and Army Community Service (ACS) coordinate various events to remind Soldiers and family members about the dynamics and prevalence of domestic violence, as well as to raise awareness about available resources in the community.

DVAM run

For the fourth year in a row, one of the highlights of the month-long effort has been the DVAM 5K Run/Walk.

Carolyn Bryant, a FAP specialist with ACS, collaborated this year’s effort with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Travon Crouchet of the U.S. Army Hawaii Sgt. Audie Murphy Club (SAMC).

“This is important to me because I have several family members that have experienced DV firsthand,” said Crouchet, who also described a commonality among victims in the belief that they somehow caused, or deserve, the situation they are in.

Crouchet continued, “Since DV hits home for me, I wanted to take this opportunity to get the word out.”

Bryant stated, “It is great to see the number of units and individual family members who come out to support each year because this is an issue that continues to impact our community.”

The 5-kilometer (3.2 miles) route started and finished at Hamilton Field, here, in the heart of the post.

Opening remarks were provided by one of ACS’s victim advocates, Linda Narvaez, who provided the theme for this year’s run: “We Run So They Don’t Have To.”

Lisa Brown, a nurse with the New Parent Support Program, read a poem entitled “Remember My Name.”

Before the run/walk, Chaplain (Maj.) Denise Hagler offered an opening prayer for the victims, their families and all of the participants involved in making the event possible.

Miss Hawaii USA 2016, Chelsea Hardin, was on hand to congratulate the top finishers.

Prizes were awarded for the top three male and female runners, as well as the most motivated units.

DV stats

The statistics of DV suggest that as many as one-third of all women, and one-fourth of all men, will have been affected by physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime. Approximately 75 percent of women who are killed by their batterers are murdered when they attempt to leave or after they have left an abusive relationship.

In an effort to bring these types of statistics to the forefront, as well as to increase empathy, placards were held by volunteers along the route with statements such as “If you tell anyone my career will be ruined” and “I promise I’ll stop.”

“It is important to understand the dynamics of domestic violence and that it is not confined to only physical abuse. This increased awareness allows it to be more recognizable and may encourage bystanders to intervene before the abuse escalates,” said Bryant.

Victim Advocacy Program

The Army Victim Advocacy Program is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and victim advocates can answer questions posed by any concerned community member regarding crisis intervention, safety planning, emotional support and information, and referral for military and civilian resources.

They also have the ability to take a restricted report from an adult, which allows them to receive medical treatment, advocacy and counseling without initiating an official investigation (to include law enforcement) or command involvement.

Start becoming knowledgeable about available resources and support within military and civilian communities. It is important to never minimize or ignore an unhealthy situation or assume that things will work themselves out.

Consider the following when determining healthy relationships:

•Relationships require mutual trust and loyalty in order to feel safe. Feeling physically and emotionally safe in a relationship is crucial.

•Relationships require mutual respect. Treating your partner with dignity and respect is fundamental to a healthy relationship.

•Relationships should be positive. Encourage each other to be a positive role model for your children. Children learn about relationships by watching the people they know best.

“Domestic violence is happening all around us. It’s real and we can help stop the violence. It’s everyone’s responsibility to create a positive climate of respect and safety within the Army family,” said Crouchet.

To assist someone in a domestic violence situation, call local law enforcement. For off-post incidents, call the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) at 911 or 529-3111. For on-post incidents, call the Military Police (MPs) at 655-7114 (North Oahu) or 438-7114 (South Oahu).

(Editor’s note: ACS is part of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.)

Top Male Finishers

1st, Spc. Lee, 2-35th Inf.

2nd, Sgt. Jones, HHB DIVARTY

3rd, 1st Lt. Martinelli, USAHC-SB

Top Female Finishers

1st, 2nd Lt. King, 65th BEB

2nd, Danielle Johnston

3rd Col. Teyhen, USAHC-SB

Most Motivated Units

1st, HHC Sapper, 84th Eng.

2nd, B Co., 95th BEB

3rd, B Co., 65th BEB

Best Overall Unit

HHC 25th Sust.

Victim Advocacy

The Army Victim Advocacy Program is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 808-624-SAFE (7233).

Resources

The Army has many resources available to help Soldiers and families deal with various stressors, such as finances, isolation and parenting. In addition to offering commanders’ briefs (unit leadership) and annual training (Soldiers and civilians), the FAP offers free, voluntary classes in parenting, stress, anger, conflict and weekly Play Mornings. For more details about available resources and classes at ACS, call 655-4227.

•Calendars and class schedules are available at HIMWR.com/ACS.

•Local, off-post resources include the Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (HSCADV), which can be reached at 832-9316. Resources, shelter and training information are available at www.hscadv.org.

•The Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) offers crisis support and information and referral. Call 531-3771 and/or visit www.domes ticviolenceactioncenter.org/.

•The National Coalition against Domestic Violence (NCADV) hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

