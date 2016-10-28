TAMC Tip — Halloween Safety

Tripler Army Medical Center logoIt’s time for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating!

Take a few minutes to help keep children safe.

•Make sure to examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.
•Wear costumes that fit properly and don’t cover kids’ eyes.
•Plan healthy treats.
•Instead of candy, offer safe nonfood treats or healthy snacks.
•Limit the amount of treats you eat.
•Always trick-or-treat in groups or with a trusted adult. Never trick-or-treat alone.
•Ensure safety on the street. Mark treat bags and costumes with reflective tape and have children carry a flashlight so drivers can see them.
b-1-pumpkincat•Keep porches and walkways clear of candles and other obstacles.
•Always WALK and don’t run.

