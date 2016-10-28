TF Raider boards C-17 for Lightning Forge

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division sit aboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Oct. 24, 2016. The Soldiers are heading to the Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii to participate in Lightning Forge 17. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Story and photos by
Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon
3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs
25th Infantry Division
WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Elements of Task Force Raider from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, performed a rare boarding, here, of a C-17 Globemaster III to fly to the island of Hawaii, Oct. 24.
A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, glides past Waianae Range as it prepares to land at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Oct. 24, 2016. The C-17 made a rare landing at Wheeler AAF to pick up Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division to transport them to the island of Hawaii in preparation for Lightning Forge 17. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Normally, Soldiers would board a C-17 from the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, instead of flying out of here to reach the Pohakuloa Training Area, or PTA.
TF Raider, which is comprised of units from 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment; 2nd Battalion, 35th Inf. Regt.; and 29th Bde. Engineer Bn., represent select elements participating in this annual exercise.
“Task Force Raider is deploying to PTA in support of Lightning Forge 17, and a certain amount of passengers and equipment is loading the C-17 to take a flight over,” said 1st Lt. Michael Wilhelm, unit movement officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3-4th Cav. Regt. “Roughly 200 Soldiers are heading to PTA.”
Wilhelm stated TF Raider was going to act as the opposition force to test the 2nd BCT, 25th ID’s capabilities as it transitions from a Stryker brigade to a light infantry brigade.
“I think it is good training as far as deploying rapidly for a Contingency Response Force (CRF) mission,” he said.
Tech. Sgt. Terry Greenwood, an aircrew member assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, looks out the back of a C-17 Globemaster III at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Oct. 24, 2016. Greenwood carefully observes the arrival of cargo to be loaded about the transport aircraft to be sent to the big island of Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
He further stated with the airfield being in close proximity to Schofield Barracks, where the task force is stationed, it was far easier and faster to deploy Soldiers and equipment out of Wheeler instead of Hickam.
Transporting RQ-7B Shadow unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from Company D, 29th BEB, by air instead of by sea aboard a logistics support vessel (LSV) proved to be its own set of unique challenges.
“For air load, the restrictions of what you can and can’t bring are much more stringent than an LSV,” said 1st Lt. Sara M. Downing, Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (TUAS) Platoon leader, Co. D, 29th BEB. “So, we adhere to all those regulations and have all the requisite paperwork.”
Downing explained the movement of the TAUS Platoon; it allows testing of the rapid deployability of the UAVs while the unit is on a CRF mission.
Spc. James Risenhoover, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, lifts a container to be loaded into a C-17 Globemaster III at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Oct. 24, 2016. The 3rd BCT equipment was to be used by the Soldiers sent to Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii during Lightning Forge 17. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
“Once we’re actually there on ground, we’ll be doing a lot of variety of reconnaissance tasks for the exercise,” she said, “whether that’s target acquisition or area security or screening zone reconnaissance. I’ll also be training call for fire missions as well.”
The movement of troops and equipment wasn’t just a benefit for the Army, but for the Air Force as well.
“Joint training with the Army and Air Force in support of Lightning Forge 17 allows both Soldiers and Airmen a great training opportunity,” said Warrant Officer 1 Miguel Flores, mobility officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd BCT. “It is important for the Air Force to stay proficient at flying in and out of Wheeler Army Airfield. The challenging airfield gives the Air Force great training value and allows 3rd BCT to stay ready for contingency operations.”
Flores worked with Air Force personnel to overcome obstacles to make the mission a success.
Tech. Sgt. Terry Greenwood, a C-17 aircrew member assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, ground guides Spc. James Risenhoover, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, so a container can be safely loaded aboard the C-17 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Oct. 24, 2016.. More than 200 Soldiers and equipment from the 3rd BCT are participating in Lightning Forge 17 at Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
“Meeting the Air Force standards to move Soldiers and equipment is always a challenge,” he said. “The more we conduct joint training in Oahu, the less complicated it will be for everyone.”
Overall, the movement proved a success as TF Raider made it to PTA safely, with the Army and Air Force looking forward to future training missions out of Wheeler.
“They are always looking for valuable training opportunities with the Army,” he added. “The more complex the air load plans, the better the training is for everyone.”
Airman 1st Class Shavonnte Coats, a C-17 aircrew member assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, quickly places rollers so a cargo container can be loaded aboard the C-17 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Oct. 24, 2016. More than 200 Soldiers and equipment from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division are participating in Lightning Forge 17 at Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division board a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Oct. 24, 2016. More than 200 Soldiers from the 3rd BCT are participating in Lightning Forge 17 at Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division sit aboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Oct. 24, 2016. The Soldiers are heading to the Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii to participate in Lightning Forge 17. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, takes off from Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii with Soldiers and equipment assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, on Oct. 24, 2016. The Soldiers are heading to the Pohakuloa Training Area on the island of Hawaii to participate in Lightning Forge 17. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
