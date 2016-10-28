TF Raider boards C-17 for Lightning Forge

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Elements of Task Force Raider from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, performed a rare boarding, here, of a C-17 Globemaster III to fly to the island of Hawaii, Oct. 24.

Normally, Soldiers would board a C-17 from the 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, instead of flying out of here to reach the Pohakuloa Training Area, or PTA.

TF Raider, which is comprised of units from 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment; 2nd Battalion, 35th Inf. Regt.; and 29th Bde. Engineer Bn., represent select elements participating in this annual exercise.

“Task Force Raider is deploying to PTA in support of Lightning Forge 17, and a certain amount of passengers and equipment is loading the C-17 to take a flight over,” said 1st Lt. Michael Wilhelm, unit movement officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3-4th Cav. Regt. “Roughly 200 Soldiers are heading to PTA.”

Wilhelm stated TF Raider was going to act as the opposition force to test the 2nd BCT, 25th ID’s capabilities as it transitions from a Stryker brigade to a light infantry brigade.

“I think it is good training as far as deploying rapidly for a Contingency Response Force (CRF) mission,” he said.

He further stated with the airfield being in close proximity to Schofield Barracks, where the task force is stationed, it was far easier and faster to deploy Soldiers and equipment out of Wheeler instead of Hickam.

Transporting RQ-7B Shadow unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from Company D, 29th BEB, by air instead of by sea aboard a logistics support vessel (LSV) proved to be its own set of unique challenges.

“For air load, the restrictions of what you can and can’t bring are much more stringent than an LSV,” said 1st Lt. Sara M. Downing, Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (TUAS) Platoon leader, Co. D, 29th BEB. “So, we adhere to all those regulations and have all the requisite paperwork.”

Downing explained the movement of the TAUS Platoon; it allows testing of the rapid deployability of the UAVs while the unit is on a CRF mission.

“Once we’re actually there on ground, we’ll be doing a lot of variety of reconnaissance tasks for the exercise,” she said, “whether that’s target acquisition or area security or screening zone reconnaissance. I’ll also be training call for fire missions as well.”

The movement of troops and equipment wasn’t just a benefit for the Army, but for the Air Force as well.

“Joint training with the Army and Air Force in support of Lightning Forge 17 allows both Soldiers and Airmen a great training opportunity,” said Warrant Officer 1 Miguel Flores, mobility officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd BCT. “It is important for the Air Force to stay proficient at flying in and out of Wheeler Army Airfield. The challenging airfield gives the Air Force great training value and allows 3rd BCT to stay ready for contingency operations.”

Flores worked with Air Force personnel to overcome obstacles to make the mission a success.

“Meeting the Air Force standards to move Soldiers and equipment is always a challenge,” he said. “The more we conduct joint training in Oahu, the less complicated it will be for everyone.”

Overall, the movement proved a success as TF Raider made it to PTA safely, with the Army and Air Force looking forward to future training missions out of Wheeler.

“They are always looking for valuable training opportunities with the Army,” he added. “The more complex the air load plans, the better the training is for everyone.”

